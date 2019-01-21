Goodson Farms Strawberry Market, located at 12406 County Road 672 E in Balm, is now open for the 2019 Strawberry Season. A recent visit to the farm and market revealed a bustling, attractive, family-friendly market. At Goodson Farms Strawberry Market, you can do your weekly produce shopping and get a delicious treat to eat. There is plenty of outdoor seating available.

The prize attraction is, of course, the delicious strawberries. In addition to the quarts and half flats of delicious, juicy and sweet strawberries which are picked fresh daily, the market offers other farm fresh produce such as potatoes, cauliflower, tomatoes and greens. They also offer different flavored syrups and jarred, pickled items such as okra.

Prices are quite reasonable. Half flats of strawberries are just $12 and quarts are $3.50.

However, the thing that brings people from all over is the café, which offers sandwiches, drinks and desserts. The desserts, all strawberry based of course, include cake, milkshakes, strawberry pizza, strawberry sundaes and strawberry shortcakes. On the day I visited, there were over 100 people in line for delicious treats.

Goodson Farms Strawberry Market Manager Jessica Goodson said, “The market is open for business now through March when the strawberry season ends.” Goodson added, “We are happy to provide a great place for families to come have a shortcake with us.”

Goodson Farms was started in 1979 by Don and Janet Goodson. Don passed away in 2003 and Janet in 2011. Since then, their sons, Mike and Ricky along with Jessica have owned and operated the family business. Goodson Farms consists of approximately 1,500 acres, which stretches over areas of Southern Hillsborough County and Northern Manatee County. The current market location was opened in 2006. Prior to that, produce and strawberries were sold from a small roadside stand which was located at the intersection of Balm Riverview Rd. and County Road 672.

Goodson Farms and Strawberry Market is open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. The market is open only seasonally until Strawberry Season ends in March or early April. If you want to taste strawberries when they are at their ripest, most delectably juicy state, then take a ride to Balm and see for yourself.

For more information, please call 634-7790 and Like Goodson Farms Strawberry Market on Facebook.