Start the New Year off right by participating in the sixth annual Joshua 1:9 Freedom 5K Run on Saturday, January 26 at its new location at E.G. Simmons Park in Ruskin.

The 5K is hosted by Joshuacord Inc., a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization, and the run will assist in its goal of helping persecuted Christians, especially those in the Middle East and Africa.

Most of these Christians have been displaced from Iraq and Syria for practicing their faith, and they are homeless and living in refugee camps. Through your participation in the Run, you can help them receive much needed food, supplies, shelter, security and medical care.

Joshuacord will also be collecting baby blankets, gloves and hats at the race site for the persecuted families.

You can run, walk, stroll, observe or even take part virtually. Jaime of Spirit FM 90.5 will be broadcasting on-site for the event.

Race packets and t-shirts can be picked up at the registration table on Saturday, January 26, beginning at 6:30 a.m. Start time for the 5K is 7:30 a.m. There will be prizes for top finishers in the male and female age groups, plus a raffle. Bib numbers and t-shirts will be mailed to virtual participants.

To help the race get more awareness and participants, Joshuacord founder Patrick Carberry asked for assistance from Jeanne Keeney, founder of Ronnie’s Run, to be the race director due to the success of her past runs.

Keeney said, “In bringing awareness to the church here, it’s a great way to show support for it and be educated.” Just bringing awareness and resources is a major help to persecuted Christians, she added.

Registration after January 1 but before January 26 costs $35. On race day, the registration is $40. Virtual runners must sign up and pay $25 before January 26 at 11:59 p.m. EST. Members of the military, veterans, first responders and people 18 and under can register for $20. A sign up fee of $2.50 applies to all.

Sign up at https://runsignup.com/Race/FL/Ruski n/Joshua19Freedom5KRunWalk or send payment to Joshuacord, 3433 Lithia Pinecrest Rd., Ste. 120, Valrico, FL 33596.

E.G. Simmons Park is located at 2401 19th Ave. NW in Ruskin.

For more information, email 5K@joshuacord.org, visit www.joshuacord.org/5k/ or call (202) 643-8588 for sponsor or registration inquiries.