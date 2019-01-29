Tim Tebow Proposes To Girlfriend

Tim Tebow is known as a Christian athlete, author, sports broadcaster, movie producer and now as an engaged man. On January 9, the Heisman Trophy winner proposed to his girlfriend and 2017 Miss Universe Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters.

The pair were visiting Tebow’s family farm in Jacksonville, Florida when he popped the question. The couple went for a walk by a small lake on his family’s property where Tebow had an arbor and bench–engraved with the day of the couple’s first date.

Tebow flew in Nel-Peters’ family and friends from South Africa as a surprise for his soon to be wife. Nel-Peters posted a series of photos capturing the moment on Instagram. At present, a wedding date has not been confirmed.

Chick-fil-A Opens On Sunday, Makes 14-Year-Old Autistic Boy’s Birthday Wish Come True

An Alabama Chick-fil-A opened its doors on Sunday to make a 14-year-old autistic boy’s birthday wish come true. Elijah Sprague, who is diagnosed with both autism and cerebral palsy wished to work at a Chick-fil-A drive-thru for his 14th birthday. Sprague’s uncle is the manager at a local Chick-fil-A and asked the store’s owner if there was a way to make his nephew’s wish come true. The owner happily obliged. Chick-fil-A is typically closed on Sundays because of its Christian foundation.

Sprague handed out cookies to about 40 cars filled with friends and family through the drive-thru window. Then his friends and family joined him inside the restaurant to celebrate over a giant birthday cookie.

Sprague was born 18 weeks early and was only expected to live for about one year. Rene Sprague, the boy’s mom, first met her son as a newborn while working as a nurse in the NICU. When Sprague was about six months old, Rene and her husband decided to adopt him. Rene thanked everyone for making her son’s birthday so special. She also encouraged people to remember how much children with special needs have to offer the community.

Texas Church Pays Off School Lunch Debt For More Than 200 Students

One Texas Church donated $10,000 to pay off an entire school district’s student lunch debt. Royse City First United Methodist Church has a tradition of giving its Christmas Eve offerings to charity. The church decided to help the entire Royse City Independent School District in 2018. Together the 200-member church was able to save more than $10,000 to be donated to the ISD.

The church’s pastor Chris Everson said that helping the community is what the church is called to do. Pastor Everson said, “If the church does not impact the community the church is in, then the church isn’t doing its job.”

The church paid off student’s lunch debts that were $20 or more. When students exceed $25 in debt, the school can no longer provide them with a hot meal for lunch and instead they are given a ham or turkey sandwich, a carton of milk and a piece of fruit.