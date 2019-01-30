Running a business is hard.

On top of doing what you do best, you are trying to figure out your website, manage social media, make sure your customers are leaving good reviews, obtain leads and the list goes on and on.

It is enough to make many of us feel overwhelmed when it comes to marketing your small business. Two local business owners have repeatedly helped clients time and time again tackle these exact problems. And after jointly working on several projects and having many conversations, Jamie Wolf and Jeremy Bernstein decided that there needs to be more for small businesses looking to up their game.

Jamie Wolf, owner of the digital marketing agency The J. Wolf Group mentioned, “We understand that, as a business owner, you’re spending valuable time providing a service or product to your customers and don’t have the resources to keep up with the ever-changing trends when it comes to digital marketing. This is where we figured out that we could provide a unique learning environment to provide small business owners that knowledge.”

West to East Consulting (A Tampa Based WordPress, Digital Marketing and IT Consulting Company) owner Jeremy Bernstein exclaimed, “As a former school teacher who has now spent many years in the digital marketing space, I realized that there is a need in our community for a place for small business owners to learn digital tactics to make their businesses stand apart and ultimately obtain more customers.”

On March 6 at 8 p.m., the team will be offering a FREE one-hour seminar titled, “Why having a website is even more important in 2019. And why you shouldn’t rely solely on a Facebook business page.”

The seminar will be held at the FishHawk Martial Arts Academy located at 15272 FishHawk Blvd.

To register and for additional information, visit https://westtoeastconsulting.com/free-seminar.