“We should definitely have a Tea Party” is the catchphrase from the Plant City host of elegant High Teas. Beth O’Brien hosts tea parties in her 1922 bungalow in the historic district of Plant City.

Coupling her love for tea parties with her passion to aid the people of Israel, O’Brien began hosting High Teas in her home as a means to pay for her mission trips to the Holy Land. O’Brien hosts parties from 10-16 people with a suggested donation of $35 per person.

A tea party of 16 can earn about $400 in support. The profits support both her travel expenses and various service projects in Israel. In conjunction with For Zion’s Sake Ministries, a local nonprofit in Brandon, O’Brien has traveled to Israel 10 times, and in her words, “to love on the people” as she supports ongoing volunteer projects for children homes, hospitals, Israel Defense Forces, vineyards and many others.

“The Jewish people have been terribly persecuted,” said O’Brien. “This is a way for us to tell them (the people of Israel) we love and support them and stand with them.”

O’Brien’s High Teas are a favorite among church groups, coworkers, family and friends. The parties typically last two hours and offer Proceeds From Custom 1922 Bungalow Tea Parties Support Mission Trips By Amanda Boston a fun alternative for celebrating special events, like birthdays and bridal/baby showers.

A High Tea Party often embraces the donning of fancy hats and gloves, but O’Brien said, “Guests can dress up as little or as much as they want—depending on the group’s host.”

She described the tea party’s fare as Southern classic with an English flare. O’Brien makes everything from scratch down to the crackers, which can now be requested as gluten-free. In addition to the finest tea, O’Brien offers soups, fresh scones with cream and jam, tea sandwiches and canapés and decadent sweet treats.

The venue is not open to the public. O’Brien only accepts advanced reservations. To make a reservation, call 752-2509. For more information, search ‘We should definitely have a Tea Party’ on Facebook. Further detail on For Zion’s Sake Ministries can be found at www.forzionsake.us.