BayCare Health System has brought a state-of-the-art urgent care clinic to the Riverview area. The leading health system in the region opened the first BayCare Urgent Care in Riverview to provide convenient and easy access to care for patients in that local community.

BayCare is a leading not-for-profit health care system that connects individuals and families to a wide range of services at 15 hospitals and hundreds of other convenient locations throughout the Tampa Bay and central Florida regions. Inpatient and outpatient services include acute care, primary care, imaging, laboratory, behavioral health, home care, and wellness.

BayCare Urgent Care in Riverview, located at 10125 Big Bend Rd. in Riverview, will provide efficient, high-quality and compassionate health care from an experienced team of clinicians for adults and children ages two and older.

“We’re thrilled to bring BayCare Urgent Care into the Riverview area,” said Jim Cote, senior vice president for Ambulatory Services at BayCare. “Our goal is to give patients convenient access for the right level of medical care in the right place and at the right time. And we hope this service does just that.”

At this facility, urgent care provides a total care experience including X-rays, laboratories, EKGs and dispensing of certain medications. The center treats medical conditions without prior appointment including minor illnesses and injuries, flu and colds, sprains and strains, minor cuts, stings and burns.

The clinic also offers school and sports physicals and occupational health services including post-hire physicals, drug screenings, treatment of workplace injuries and vaccinations.

To enhance patient experience, BayCare Urgent Care allows visitors to reserve their place online through Save Your Spot at https://baycare.org/services/urgent-care/save-your-spot. The clinic’s hours of operation include Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Saturday through Sunday, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

For more information, visit BayCare Urgent Care’s https://baycare.org/services/urgent-care.