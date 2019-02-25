With its beautiful weather, scenic nature preserves and access to endless attractions, it is no wonder the Greater Riverview community is growing and thriving. With that comes the need for real estate agents who are familiar with the location and are ready to meet the needs of clients.

Look no further than Bryan and Marijean Reith, “Team Reith with RE/MAX,” who have been partners in both life and business for over twenty five years. Their extensive knowledge from years of expertise as well as their active role within the community makes Team Reith the best choice for buying and selling your home.

Why wouldn’t you want two knowledgeable realtors for the price of one? From living in the Riverview and SouthShore area, they have amassed an impressive knowledge of the market and are ready to help you buy or sell your home.

They specialize in new construction and are passionate about educating and guiding new build clients through the buying process: “New constructions buyers should always have an agent representing their interests with the builder. Not doing so can be a costly mistake. Team Reith keeps up on current information from builders and communities in the South Shore area including information such as closing cost incentives, special financing options, major price drops and promotions on specific homes.”

Why go from builder to builder on your own when Team Reith can take you on a tour of the builder communities that specifically match your needs and wants in a new construction home, all at no cost to you? In addition to their new construction specialty, they are also poised to help resale home buyers navigate their search in an ever-changing environment with hard work and dedication to finding the home that fits their specific needs and budget.

Bryan and Marijean remain heavily invested in the community. They served as the 2017 Honorary Deputy Mayors and currently serve as Ambassadors for the Greater Riverview Chamber of Commerce with Marijean also serving on the Board of Directors. ‘Coach Bryan’ has been coaching Riverview children in a variety of sports through N-Zone Sports for several years. Their passion is evident in their service for the Greater Riverview community, and with their help, you will find your home here too.

For more information or to schedule a free consultation, Team Reith can be reached at 426-2757 or by contacting teamreith@teamreithrealty.com. Their office is located at RE/MAX Realty Unlimited 12965 US Hwy. 301 S. in Riverview.