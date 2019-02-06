As the ribbon-cutting ceremony was drawing to a conclusion outside of the Spurlino Family YMCA’s newest facility in Riverview, dozens of local residents were already inside signing up to take advantage of its health and wellness programs. Apollo Beach resident Katrina Summers was signing up for the family membership. The mother of two with a third child on the way said she has been looking forward to the opening for months.

“My husband works out and now my children can safely play in the supervised kids play area while I work out too,” she said. She also plans on scheduling family time at the facility pool.

New members were not the only ribbon-cutting attendees. Center executive director Jeremy Hester welcomed members of the community and thanked everyone who had a hand in the execution of the project, including but not limited to the Spurlino family, Hillsborough County commissioners, YMCA governance board members, architects and construction companies and business leaders.

Located at 9650 Old Big Bend Rd. in Riverview, the 33 acre Spurlino Family YMCA complex is more than a gym. In addition to group exercise programs and equipment, it features a pavilion perfect for picnics with friends and family, outdoor soccer fields, Airmasium (outdoor basketball), a one-mile outdoor walking track, a two-story kids’ play area, wellness programs and a lap swim pool connected to a zero-depth entry family pool with fun play features and a waterslide.

Riverview resident Ella Fernandez was attending as one of the facility’s newest employees.

The 17-year-old has wanted to work at the YMCA since she first heard that it was coming to Riverview. She applied and was hired as a lifeguard.

“I look forward to being a welcoming face and making people feel safe and comfortable,” said the teen.

Facility hours are Monday to Friday 5 a.m.–10 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday 7 a.m.–6 p.m. Membership fees start at $37 per month.

For more information, call 436-5890 or visit www.tampaymca.org.