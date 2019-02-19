You can experience the elegance of a traditional high tea at Victorian Grace Tea Room conveniently located at 616 N. Parsons Ave. in Brandon. This lovely little establishment is owned and operated by Katlyn and Megan Amieva along with General Manager Kat Hermida-Perez. All three are long-time friends who love the tradition of high tea.

Katlyn and Megan purchased and opened Victorian Grace Tea Room in November. It was originally opened as a tea room in the 2000s. It was set to suddenly close. Katlyn and Kat happened to be there when it was announced. “This was our favorite tea room. We thought it was such a shame that it was closing,” said Katlyn.

Now, they have lovingly opened the Victorian Grace Tea Room so that others who also love high tea can enjoy the experience close to home.

High tea is offered on Saturdays at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. and on Sundays at 12 Noon and 2 p.m. The 12 Noon time is also the Children’s Tea. In addition, Victorian Grace Tea Room offers special events such as pajama parties on select Friday evenings. They also offer Princess themed teas once a month. February will feature Cinderella, March will feature Rapunzel and April will feature Tianna.

Reservations are requested and can be made online at https://tableagent.com.

High tea is a four-course meal. You get a choice of soup and then three courses are served vertically on a three tiered tray. The bottom tray consists of savory choices like salmon crostini with dill or cucumber sandwiches. The middle tray holds scones and cream while the top tray features rotating desserts. Teas are paired with the food that is served. Guests can select from two offerings and you get unlimited servings of one selection.

“All of our food is made in-house from locally sourced vendors. We are big on sustainability and try not to waste. That is why we request reservations,” explained Hermida-Perez.

Victorian Grace Tea Room is the perfect place for an intimate bridal or baby shower or any special occasion. High tea, in and of itself is a special occasion, and Victorian Grace Tea Room is the perfect place to experience it. Price for high tea is $29 per person for adults and $17.80 for the Children’s Tea on Sunday. Prices are inclusive of sales tax.

For information, visit www.victoriagracetearoom.com and like them on Facebook.