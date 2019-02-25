Knights Of Columbus Resurrection Council 15675 Receives Award

Knights of Columbus Resurrection Council 15675 was recently awarded the Double STAR Award by the Supreme Council in New Haven, Connecticut. This award was for active support to the community, family, youth and church. Additionally, the council doubled its membership quota of six and has grown from 34 members six years ago to over 85.

Outgoing Grand Knight Dave Farrugia said at a recent ceremony, “This award belongs to each member of the council who worked so hard to support our council.”

The council meets at Resurrection Catholic Church the second Monday of each month at 7 p.m. at the white house.

St. Anne’s Fourth Annual Golf Tournament

A ‘Best Ball Golf Tournament’ will be held on Saturday, April 6, at Sandpiper Golf Club, 1702 S. Pebble Beach Blvd. in Sun City Center. Registration opens at 7 a.m. with an 8 a.m. ‘Shotgun’ start.

The entrance fee is $75 per player, or $300 for each foursome. This fee includes prizes for Hole-in-One, Greatest Putt, Longest Drive, Most Accurate Drive, Closest to the Pin (all Par 3s) and a ‘FUN’ awards luncheon with great food and prizes following the tournament. The luncheon will be hosted at the Southshore Falls Ballroom located in the Southshore Falls community in Apollo Beach.

There will be a Hole-in-One contest with a Grand Prize of $10,000. Tournament registration forms are available in the St. Anne Parish Office Monday through Friday 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. and Sunday from 9 a.m.-12 Noon. For more information, contact Hagan at marne411@yahoo.com.

Breakfast For Dinner

The Holy Innocents’ Chapter of Brotherhood of St. Andrew is hosting a Shrove Tuesday Pancake Dinner. Join in for a fun evening of fellowship and pancakes on Tuesday, March 5. Dinner, which includes pancakes (all you care to eat), sausage and a beverage, will be served from 5-8 p.m. The cost is $5 per person with a max of $15 per family.

The event will be held at Holy Innocents Episcopal Church, 604 N. Valrico Rd. in Valrico. Please contact the church during normal business hours at 689-3130 for more information.

Public Invited To Attend Free Financial Seminars

A group of financial seminars are being presented this spring at First Baptist Church of Brandon.

All seminars will be held on Wednesdays at 7 p.m. in the dining hall (building A on the SE corner of N. Moon Ave. & W. Sadie St.).

Tom Loudermilk of Loudermilk Financial Group will talk about financial services including life insurance, annuities and investments on March 6.

Toni Stanaland, an independent insurance agent; Linda Walker of Poppell Insurance, Inc.; and Mark McDade of Accurate Insurance Solutions, will talk about health care services on March 13.

Jon Poppell of Poppell Insurance, Inc. will be talking about personal insurance on March 27. This includes homeowner’s insurance, automobile insurance and umbrella policies. Renters insurance and motorcycle insurance will also be discussed.

Finally, Chuck Jennings of Acentria Insurance will discuss commercial (business) insurance on April 3. The seminars are free and open to the public. If you plan to attend, please call the church office at 689-1204. Free childcare is available if needed.

The seminars are sponsored by the First Baptist Brandon Foundation, Inc., a 501(c)(3) public charity established in 1993, which shares a common membership with the First Baptist Church of Brandon. The church is located at 216 N. Parsons Ave. in Brandon.