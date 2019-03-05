The Brandon Branch of Johns Hopkins All Children’s Foundation Guild will hold its signature annual event—A Marvel-Ous Night! This fantastic event will be held on Saturday, April 6 from 5:30 to 10 p.m. at the Hilton Garden Inn located at 4328 Garden Vista Dr. in Riverview.

The evening will feature a delicious buffet complete with a carving station, light hors d’oeuvres and a cash bar. Attendees are encouraged to dress up as their favorite superhero or don their best cocktail attire. You can dance the night away courtesy of music provided by SMAKK, who is providing their services free of charge. No fundraising event would be complete without an outstanding silent auction and games.

You can bid on items such as a Massage Envy Spa basket, an Italian wine basket, restaurant gift certificates and much more. You can enjoy playing their signature games, including wine toss and take home a bottle of wine.

The local Johns Hopkins All Children’s Outpatient Care Center is located at 885 S. Parsons Ave. in Brandon.

Darlene Nobles, the co-president of the Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital Foundation Guild Brandon Branch, said, “Our signature event theme of superheroes was determined by our branch members because we believe that the children who need us most are truly superheroes.”

Each year, the local Outpatient Care Center serves over 22,000 patients. The center treats infants through teens. The center specializes in speech/language therapy as well as physical and occupational therapies.

The Brandon Branch of the Johns Hopkins All Children’s Foundation is a part of a collective of nine branches. It focuses on advocacy, volunteerism and fundraising for the children and families of Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital.

Nobles said, “Our current pledge of $1,350,000 made by the Johns Hopkins All Children’s Foundation Guild is in its last year of a three-year pledge. The pledge included a new state of the art transport for critically ill children and a program for Nursing Excellence.”

Tickets for this event are just $85 per person. Tickets can be purchased online at AMarvelousNight.Eventbrite.com. Sponsorships are also available at $500, $1,000 and $2,500.

For more information on the event and about becoming a member of the Brandon Branch, please visit www.HopkinsAllChildrens.org/Guild.