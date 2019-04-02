Barring the addition of the fuel-saving engine idle-stop, a few minor interior alterations and an all-new A-Spec trim (more about it later), the 2019 MDX remains as is. That is because Acura revamped its three-row midsize luxury SUV a couple years ago.

The retained 3.5-liter V-6 still puts out 290 horsepower @ 6200 rpm and 267 pounds-feet of torque @ 4500 rpm. And one could not have a smoother nine-speed gearbox. Once again, the MDX is offered in front-wheel and all-wheel drive. Thanks to the Integrated Dynamics System (IDS), the driver can choose sport, normal and comfort settings.

Looking to save fuel? The Variable Cylinder Management (VCM) system can operate in three or four cylinder modes for substantial fuel savings. Braking duties are handled competently by the 12.6-inch ventilated front and 13-inch rear solid discs.

Thanks to A-Spec, the even, bold-appearing front fascia shows off gloss-black and dark chrome trim on the jewel-eye LED headlights, grille, window surround and rear tailgate spoiler. The cabin is awash in extravagance with red/black cooled leather seats and Alcantara inserts (also on door), sport pedals, distinct A-Spec instrument gauges, thicker steering wheel and LED fog lamps.

The supersized center console bin, which is 2 inches deeper and wider and 5 inches longer, can accommodate a laptop. And the second-row seat can go fore and aft 6 inches so third-row passengers can settle in effortlessly.

The huge underfloor bin in the cargo hold is a smart space saver. Passenger volume is a competitive 132.7 cubic feet. Other amenities are tri-zone auto a/c, power rear tailgate and moonroof, 14-way power driver and 12-way front-passenger seats and wood/metallic trim.

Standard safety features include dual front and side airbags, side curtain airbag, driver knee airbag, four-wheel anti-lock brakes, front/rear crumple zones, side-impact door beams, vehicle stability assist with traction control, lane departure warning and lane-keep assist (which maintains the ride in its path), blind spot monitor, collision mitigation system, multi-angle rearview camera, daytime running lights and tire pressure monitoring system. These also include all the safety technology that comes with AcuraWatch™.

Boasting quick acceleration, the tech-savvy MDX provides well-balancing handling, decent fuel economy (despite nearly 4,300-pound weight), plentiful cargo and passenger space and a plethora of luxury accoutrements. The A-Spec trim makes the luxury SUV even more alluring to a prospective buyer!