The aroma of ground cinnamon and maple syrup filled the dining room area of Della’s Café and Bistro in Brandon as items off of its breakfast menu were being served. Since 1989, Beverly Dellagrotta and her husband Anthony Dellagrotta gained much support throughout the community and now celebrates being in operation for 30 years.

Della’s Café and Bistro came into fruition through a suggestion from a dinner party she had as the guests felt impressed by her delicious eclectic dishes, and they thought that Beverly should open a restaurant, naming it Della’s Delectables. At a young age, Beverly always had a passion for the art of preparation and food. Eventually, she opened Della’s Café and Bistro. In addition, Beverly’s mother, Becky, also stepped in to assist her daughter from the very beginning by preparing the menu and cooking. Currently, Becky still makes all of the desserts sold at Della’s Café and Bistro.

Beverly shares what makes it unique. “I am always here, and when people come they feel like family,” Beverly said.

The 2,400 sq. ft. restaurant can seat 65 people comfortably. It serves an array of breakfast items from 7-11 a.m. such as the Mexican Benedict, which costs $8.50. This dish consists of two poached eggs on top of an English muffin with pico de gallo and much more.

For lunch from 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m., people could order the popular chicken salad among many other great choices. Della’s Café and Bistro also provides a variety of beverages, desserts and daily specials, too. Guests can either dine-in, takeout or utilize a few delivery options such as Mobile Meals. Those interested could book a private event as well.

“All in all, my fabulous staff makes sure that the people get taken care of,” Beverly said. “To add, once someone comes they will become a customer.”

For more information, visit www.dellascafebistro.com or its Facebook page www.facebook.com/DellasAfterDark/. It is located at 608 Oakfield Dr. in Brandon and is open Monday through Friday, 7 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Call 684-3354.