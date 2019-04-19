Looking for a good deal on something to read or listen to? Then head over to the Bloomingdales Regional Library on Saturday, May 4 for a special spring book sale.

Hosted by The Friends of the Bloomingdale Regional Library, the book sale will take place from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. in the McLean room and bookstore.

“For this one-day only special sale, all bookstore items will be marked down and specially priced for inventory reduction,” said Carlos Garcia with The Friends of Bloomingdale Library.

According to Garcia, a wide assortment of both hardcover and paperback books, music CDs, DVDs and books on CD will be available for purchase at significantly discounted prices.

All money raised at the book sale will go towards providing special library programs.

“Find those books by your favorite authors or shop for something different, useful or exciting,” said Garcia. “Stop in, browse and find whatever you might be looking for. Books, music and videos are always great gifts for friends, youngsters or for yourself.”

The Friends of the Bloomingdale Library is a citizen support group and a chapter of Friends of the Library Tampa. In addition to operating the bookstore in the library’s lobby, the group hosts special programs and events throughout the year, including a Life Story Writing Workshop, computer classes, teen games, science literacy and summer programs for children.

“Events and programs for children in the summer have included magic acts, yoga for mother and baby, hands-on drum circles and dogs trained to perform tricks,” said Garcia. “For the past two years, the bookstore has raised the funds to provide backpacks and school supplies for children in the 78th Street Community Library area, helping get their school years off to a terrific start and promoting a love for literacy and learning.”

The group hosts two similar sales a year, one in the spring and one in the fall, and runs the bookstore which is open to the public any time the main library is open.

The Bloomingdale Regional Library is located at 1906 Bloomingdale Ave. in Valrico, just east of Bloomingdale High School.

For information, contact Garcia at crgarci@verizon.net or call 273-3652.