The 2019 High School Student Art Show, sponsored by GFWC Brandon Service League, was held at Center Place in Brandon on March 28.

High school students from Plant City, Blake, Bloomingdale, Durant, East Bay, Brandon and Strawberry Crest submitted entries. The entries were broken down into categories of 2D, 3D and photography.

This year’s judge was Jennie SikoraMuehl, a professional ceramics artist and instructor at Center Place.

Sikora-Muehl said, “The two-dimensional collection of work shows attention to small details, and images that are so realistic that they look like the subject will fall off the page. In addition, the colors are so striking that they can be seen from across the room, and the images are a complete surprise.”

In the 2D category, first place went to Kiara Velazquez from Brandon for ‘Peachy.’ Sikora-Muehl said, “The peaches are so realistic that they look like they will fall off the paper.”

Second place went to Briannah Badgett from Plant City for ‘Paradise Cove Pier.’ Third place was awarded to Valentina Beltran from Durant for ‘The Anxiety of Expectations.’ Honorable mention went to Grace Jordan from Bloomingdale for ‘Still Life.’

In the 3D category, First Place was awarded to Lizeth Fuentes of East Bay for ‘Laguna.’ Sikora-Muehl said, “As a fellow ceramics artist I have appreciation for the complexity of creating this form.”

Second place went to Gabriela Garcia from Strawberry Crest for ‘Bride.’ Third place to Abigail Harnetty from Bloomingdale for ‘Cartoon Adultism.’ Honorable Mention went to Mayra Hernandez from Blake for ‘Hand Vase.’

In Photography, First place went to Emily Velazquez from Blake for ‘Walkin’ Pass By.’ Sikora-Muehl said, “The movement and color of this photo is very exciting.”

Second place went to Marina Figueroa from East Bay for ‘The Abyss of Nowhere.’ Third place went to Genesis Morlabaez from East Bay for ‘Frenzy.’ Honorable Mention went to Abigail Carpenter from Plant City for ‘Untitled Still Life.’

The Judge’s Special Award went to Charlotte Yang from Plant City for her piece, ‘The Mirror Between Two Worlds.’

