When Dorothy (Dot) and Aldon George married in 1944, southeastern Hillsborough County was a very different place. The couple, who met on a bus Aldon drove in Brandon when Dot was 16, are celebrating their 75th wedding anniversary in June and have lived, started a successful business and raised their family in the area in that time.

“The Brandon area has changed so much,” said Dot. “We almost get lost when we go out now even though we have lived here our whole lives.”

At 91 and 92 years old, Dot and Aldon have three children, two daughters and a son—two of whom live in the Brandon area—nine grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

They met as teenagers when Aldon was working as a bus driver in rural Hillsborough County, picking up workers for the Herman Sausage Plant, which was located on the land that now houses Brandon Ford.

“We always had a lot in common,” said Dot. “Including the fact that we are both twins.”

In 1944, George came home from his job in aviation for the Navy and the couple married in a small family ceremony at the Hillsborough County Courthouse in Tampa.

“We ran out of gas on the way home on our wedding day,” said Aldon. “That is a funny story to look back on now.”

After the war, the couple started W.A. George Upholstery Inc. out of their home on Bloomingdale Ave. in Riverview. Two of their children now work at the business, which offers custom upholstery services for residential and commercial furniture.

During their years in Brandon, Dot and Aldon were very active, even working as greeters there for 25 years. Aldon also fondly remembers his time as a scout leader and especially enjoyed taking trips with his troop.

“We really had a lot of fun,” he said.

When asked to what she credits the length and success of their marriage, Dot mentions their faith in God and their willingness to compromise. “We always got along,” she said. “We don’t think alike every time, but we do what we can to agree with each other.”

W.A. George Upholstery, located at 10416 Bloomingdale Ave. in Riverview, can be reached at 626-4980 or info@georgeup.com. For more information, visit www.georgeup.com.