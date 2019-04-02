Why did you decide to become a teacher?

I’m a teacher’s kid myself. My mom has taught Early Childhood Education for over 35 years. I grew up wanting to be a teacher, wanting to share the love of learning she instilled in me over the years. I was always at school, always surrounded by books, always learning something new. She has been an inspiration to me and has helped make me the teacher I am today.

What is a goal of yours as a teacher?

I want my students to be successful in their classes, and obviously on FSA testing, but more importantly I want to teach them to be lifelong learners. For many students, this means teaching them not only the content of my curriculum, but also to love reading. When you know how to find information and learn to love books, your possibilities are endless. This is how we grow as a person, how we contribute to society and how we interact in a positive way with others.

What would be something surprising about you that students would find interesting?

I was in the International Baccalaureate program in high school and had to memorize whole sections of Shakespearean plays for class and recite them out loud/analyze them as part of a final exam. This intensive study only increased my love for Shakespeare and literature. My parents were so supportive of my education and interests, and they took me on a trip to England after graduation. We stayed in London and Stratford-upon-Avon for three weeks and I was able to see 5 Shakespeare plays, two in the Globe Theater itself. My Dad was a really good sport and endured all of these plays happily because he knew how important they were to me.

What is your favorite book and why?

I would have the whole Harry Potter series, but especially the later books (5, 6, 7). I have read these books more times than I can count and I feel a special connection to the characters and the moral lessons in these books.

Is there a quote or saying that you live by?

“Never do for children what they’re capable of doing for themselves.”