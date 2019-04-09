The Outreach Clinic will host its Eighth Annual Kentucky Derby Party-A Taste of the Derby on Saturday, May 4 from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. at The Regent, located at 6437 Watson Rd. in Riverview. Tickets are $100 per person. All proceeds will benefit the Outreach Clinic.

The Outreach Clinic’s Eighth Annual Kentucky Derby Party is a fun and exciting event. Your ticket gets you complimentary valet parking and more. There will be over 10 area restaurants and caterers offering food samplings. These include Outback, Stein & Vine, Tampa Caterer, Don’t Forget The Food Catering, Hats Off To Dining, Eddie Bull’s Cookie Dough, Nothing Bunt Cakes and LeAnne’s Cookies.

The free open bar will offer premium alcohol, wine and beer and will feature two signature drinks—the Classic Mint Julep and a Blueberry Mint Julep. You can watch the Kentucky Derby live on two big screens.

No Kentucky Derby party would be complete without fancy hats and well-dressed ladies and gentlemen. Ladies can compete in the Most Beautiful and Creative Hat Contests and the Most Fascinating Fascinator. A silent auction will feature over 50 items. There will be Derby-themed games including the Kentucky Derby race, raffles and prizes.

Debbie Meegan, Executive Director of The Outreach Clinic, said, “The money raised continues to be used for life saving health care. This year, we will celebrate our 30th year as a free clinic. There are still thousands of uninsured individuals living in our community who suffer from chronic diseases such as diabetes, congestive heart failure, asthma and high blood pressure. They have nowhere else to go to get healthcare.”

The clinic provides much needed healthcare to those who do not have health insurance and cannot afford healthcare. Most of those who are served, either hold a part time job or receive only minimum wage or are receiving unemployment compensation or Social Security Disability Insurance.

The Outreach Clinic is located at 517 N. Parsons Ave. in Brandon. To get tickets, visit www.theoutreachclinic.com or contact Susan Carasea at susan@theoutreachclinic.com or Meegan at director@theoutreachclinic.com or call 654-1388.