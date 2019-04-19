You Are Invited For Social Dancing

Plant City Social Dance will hold a dance on Saturday, April 20 and April 27 from 6:30-9:30 p.m. at Strawberry Square, 4401 Promenade Blvd. in Plant City. This dance will be social dancing on a 3,000 sq. ft. floating wood floor.

Dance to the music by DJ Ken Miller. Social dancing includes slow dances, waltzes, line dances, chacha and rumbas, two-step and country slow, swing and freestyle. The cost is $6 a person. No alcohol is to be brought on property. Water and cups are available. Please bring your own snacks and drinks.

Visit strawberrysquaredancing.com.

LifeCare Networks Walk For Life 2019

Join LifeCare Network’s Annual Walk For Life event on Saturday, May 4 from 9-11 a.m. for family fun activities, music, walk for life and kids fun run. The walk takes place at Brandon High School located at 1101 Victoria St. in Brandon.

The fundraising event is an easy, fun way to get involved and make a difference for LIFE. You can help LifeCare advance its mission to protect and preserve the sanctity of human life by signing up to participate. Everyone is welcome.

Join us as a pledge-raising walker or register for the kids fun run. Participants are encouraged to get sponsors to help them reach their fundraising goal. There will be refreshments, games, face painting, balloons and music from a live band.

The Walk For Life inspires a culture of life in our community. Get involved this year by visiting its website to register at http://lifecarenetwork.net/run-walk.php or call for more information at 654-0491.

Marine Corps League Open House/Picnic

The Sgt. Walter P. Ryan Detachment of the Marine Corps League is holding an open house/picnic at Veterans Memorial Park, 3602 N. US Hwy. 301 in Tampa on Saturday April 27, at 11:30 a.m. All area Marines, FMF Corpsmen, Chaplains and their families are invited and encouraged to attend.

It will give you an opportunity to meet with the current members of the league and their families, learn about the Marine Corps League Auxiliary and hear about the Young Marine program.

For further information, you may contact the detachments adjutant Jack Skelding at 672-1778 or mclsgtryan@gmail.com. To confirm attendance, contact Rob Becker at 480-4281 or robaudits@yahoo.com.

Countywide Survey Available To All Residents Online

Whether you want to talk about your adopted pet, your neighborhood park or your proposed roundabout, the new online Hillsborough County survey is for you.

The 2019 Countywide Survey is online for all residents to share their opinions and ideas. The survey is available in both English and Spanish. It should only take about 10 minutes to complete.

Every Hillsborough County resident, including those who live in the cities of Tampa, Temple Terrace and Plant City, are encouraged to take the survey. The survey will serve as a baseline for future surveys as well as to provide an opportunity to gather information about the services residents think are most important in this community.

The survey is designed to measure resident sentiment in key focus areas such as local economy, public safety, life enrichment, recreation opportunities, self-sufficiency programs for individuals and families and high-quality community assets.

For more information, visit HCFLGov.net/Survey.

Tampa Bay Symphony Spring Concerts

The Tampa Bay Symphony, under the direction of Mark Sforzini, will present its spring series of concerts on Sunday, April 28 in Clearwater; Tuesday, April 30 in St. Petersburg; and Sunday, May 5 in Tampa. They will play Symphony No. 2 by Jean Sibelius and Waking Up Down at the Bottom of the Sea by Alejandro Rutty, winner of the orchestra’s third annual Composition Competition.

This year, there were 67 entries from 15 different countries. The winner of the Jack Heller Young Artist Competition, Bailley Michelle Collins, will perform the first movement of Concerto in F by George Gershwin with the orchestra.

Tickets may be purchased at each concert event for $20. An additional fee may apply when purchasing at the Straz Center and the Palladium.

Students 18 and younger and college students may attend for free with valid ID. Visit http://www.tampabaysymphony.com.