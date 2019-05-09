Ace Hardware is a full-service retailers’ cooperative and a family-run business. Free delivery, though not universal, is going to be nationally advertised at Ace Hardware locations, including at four locally owned Ace Hardwares. For all orders of $50 or more, customers get a free delivery offer within the zip code area of the stores. Orders costing less than $50 will have a $20 delivery fee.

The Ace Hardwares are owned by wife and husband Kathy and Billy Atchison as well as Kathy’s brother-in-law, Tim Gibson; all are local residents.

The family opened their Lithia-based Ace Hardware in 2003, their US 301 store in Riverview opened in 2005, they purchased the one in Sun City Center in 2015 and the newest location on Big Bend Rd. opened in 2016. The store in Lithia recently celebrated 15 years of business, and next year, the family will also celebrate 15 years for their US 301 location.

Besides free delivery, Ace Hardware provides a wide variety of services, including propane fills, screen and glass repairs, pipe cutting and threading, cutting grass, key cutting, knife sharpening, power washing and carpet cleaning machine rentals, among others.

Unlike Lowes or Home Depot, Ace Hardware, as a locally owned, family-run store, aims to have a friendlier atmosphere, much like someone across the street helping you with improving your home.

“Because we’re family-owned—we live in the community, we know a lot of our customers—when you walk in our store, it feels like you’re going to your neighbor’s house. We’re there to help,” said Kathy.

If you are looking for a hardware retailer that has plenty to offer with a community feel and a free delivery service, then try your local Ace Hardware.

The family’s four Ace Hardwares are located on S. CR 39 in Lithia, in Sun City Center Plaza and on US 301 and Lincoln Rd. off of Big Bend Rd. in Riverview. For more information, visit http://crossroadsace.com and https://www.acehardware.com.