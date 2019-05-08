Ruskin Tomato & Heritage Festival

The Ruskin Tomato & Heritage Festival will be held on Saturday, May 11 from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. at EG Simmons Park, located at 2401 19th Ave. NW in Ruskin.

Enjoy the Arts & Crafts Fair, the Tomato Festival Queen Pageant and lots of food, beer and music.

Entry is $5. Children 12 and under can enter for free. Military, first responders and teachers enter free with valid IDs. Proceeds will benefit the Ruskin Community Development Foundation.

Pigs On The Green Golf Tournament

HCC SouthShore presents the SouthShore Chamber of Commerce’s Pigs on the Green Round of Golf Tournament. It will take place at Summerfield Crossings Golf Club, 13050 Summerfield Blvd. in Riverview on Saturday, June 8. Check in at 12 Noon with Shotgun start at 1 p.m.

The cost is $125 and includes golf/cart, lunch on course, free beer on the course, beverages and snacks, raffle tickets, two beer/wine tickets for the Pigs in the Parking Lot BBQ and Beer & Blues Fest, which immediately follows the tournament and pig ‘Goody Sacks.’

Many sponsorship opportunities are available too. Visit www.southshorechamberofcommerce.org or call 645-1366 for more information.

Caregiver Wellness Workshop Presented At The Bridges Retirement Community

If you are responsible for the care and well-being of an aging parent or spouse, you know that it is hard work. It can be physically and emotionally exhausting. Learn what studies say is really important in the areas of nutrition, exercise, sleep and mood by attending “What About Me? Why Self-Care is Critical for the Whole Family” on Thursday, May 23 from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.

Cheryl Pruitt, MSW, Memory Disorder Clinic Coordinator at the University of South Florida, will share a few simple changes that can make a big impact on caregiver wellness. If you are a caregiver, self-care is critical to maintaining your quality of life.

The workshop held at The Bridges is located at 11350 Bloomingdale Ave. in Riverview, is free to attend. A light lunch is included. Space is limited. Call Janet at 413-8900 to reserve your seat.

Volunteers Needed For Food Drive

Please join ECHO and the National Association of Letter Carriers to help Stamp Out Hunger in Hillsborough County by assisting with the National Postal Food Drive on Saturday, May 11 starting at 12:30 p.m. at 10275 Windhorst Rd. in Tampa as well as the Brandon, Seffner, Riverview and Valrico Post Offices.

Volunteers will help with sorting, boxing and weighing the food and clean up. Trucks and trailers are needed to assist at the post office sites.

Please contact Myriam directly at myriam@echofl.org for more details.

SouthShore Democratic Club May Meeting

Join the SouthShore Democratic Club for the May meeting, held at the (golf cart friendly) Sun City Center Chamber of Commerce, located at 1651 Sun City Center Plaza in Sun City Center on the first Thursday of the month, May 2.

Meet ‘n Mingle with refreshments at 1 p.m. and general meeting at 1:30 p.m. Join fellow democrats, liberals, progressives and independents to welcome Ione Townsend, Hillsborough County Democratic Party Chair, for an update on the local and state party. All democrats and like-minded individuals are invited and encouraged to attend this free event.

Visit and Like the Facebook page at www.facebook.com/SSDEMCLUB or visit www.SouthShoreDemocrats.org for more information.

Countywide Survey Available To All Residents Online

Whether you want to talk about your adopted pet, your neighborhood park or your proposed roundabout, the new online Hillsborough County survey is for you.

The 2019 Countywide Survey is online for all residents to share their opinions and ideas. The survey is available in both English and Spanish. It should only take about 10 minutes to complete.

Every Hillsborough County resident, including those who live in the cities of Tampa, Temple Terrace and Plant City, are encouraged to take the survey. The survey will serve as a baseline for future surveys as well as to provide an opportunity to gather information about the services residents think are most important in this community.

The survey is designed to measure resident sentiment in key focus areas such as local economy, public safety, life enrichment, recreation opportunities, self-sufficiency programs for individuals and families and high-quality community assets.

For more information, visit HCFLGov.net/Survey.

All For Transportation Speaker At Democratic Club’s Monthly Meeting

The monthly meeting of the East Hillsborough Democratic Club will be Tuesday, May 14, at O’Brien’s Irish Pub & Grill, located at 701 W. Lumsden Rd. in Brandon. Invite family and friends at 6 p.m. for meet & greet.

The meeting begins at 6:30 p.m. The speaker scheduled for May is Tyler Hudson from All for Transportation. Visit www.easthillsboroughdems.org.