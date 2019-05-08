The Greater Riverview Chamber of Commerce (GRCC) has been especially busy welcoming and celebrating local community businesses.

Third Anniversary Of Bikes For Christ Celebrated

GRCC members attended the ribbon-cutting for the third anniversary of Pat Simmons’ Bikes for Christ that took place as a dual ribbon-cutting along with the grand opening celebration at Bell Shoals Baptist Church – Riverview Campus.

This nonprofit started in 2016 with a commitment to help those in need while also sharing the love of God. It provides donated bicycles to underprivileged children, veterans trying to re-establish themselves and anyone in need who is trying to improve their situation, while also ministering to spiritual needs.

Call 533-9177 or email to Admin@Bikes4Christ.com. Visit www.bikes4christ.com.

Renovations At South Bay Hospital

GRCC members attended a ribbon-cutting to celebrate renovations for the second and third floor medical units. Members were treated to tours showcasing the floor and patient amenities. South Bay Hospital offers a wide range of health care services, including general and vascular surgery, urology, gastroenterology, cardiology, orthopedic surgery and digital mammography.

South Bay Hospital is Joint Commission Certified and was the only hospital in Hillsborough County recognized as a top-performer in Key Quality Measures by The Joint Commission for five consecutive years, and it is certified in Total Hip and Total Knee by The Joint Commission and a Joint Commission Certified Advanced Primary Stroke Center.

South Bay Hospital is located at 4016 Sun City Center Blvd. in Sun City Center. Call 634-3301 or visit www.southbayhospital.com.

GRCC Celebrates Opening Of Kraftologee Of Riverview LLC

Chamber members celebrated the opening of Kraftologee of Riverview LLC. The new owners are sister and brother Martha and Fabian Bermudez. Kraftologee caters to the entire family. Enjoy a cup of coffee with a delicious sandwich or host a networking event or birthday party.

Whether you are a parent looking for some free time while your child plays in a supervised creative play area or a business owner or student looking for a quiet place to get work done, there is something for everyone. Vendor events are held throughout the year.

Kraftologee is located at 10312 Bloomingdale Ave., Ste. 101 in Riverview. Call 570-7391 or visit www.kraftologee.com.

NüVita Chiropractic Opens

GRCC members celebrated the grand opening of NüVita Chiropractic. Dr. Chase and Katelynn Chase of NüVita Chiropractic were welcomed to the community. Attendees toured the new facility.

Born and raised in Tampa, Dr. Chase received his Doctorate in Chiropractic from Life University in Georgia and graduated with the honor of Cum Laude. At NüVita Chiropractic, Dr. Chase and Katelynn’s mission is to bring new life to individuals, families and the community, and they are committed to giving back to the community to help change lives in as many ways as possible.

NüVita Chiropractic is located at 10081 E Adamo Dr. in the Brandon Crossings shopping plaza. Call 438-6348 or visit www.nuvitachiropractic.com.

Greater Riverview Chamber Of Commerce Celebrates Water Smart Tots

A ribbon-cutting was held for founder and instructor Kari Bahour’s Water Smart Tots, Inc. This family-friendly event took place at Kari’s Watch Me Swim property. Complete with a bounce house, photo booth and refreshments, GRCC members along with family and friends from the Valrico/FishHawk Chamber were treated to a water safety carnival.

Water Smart Tots, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to decreasing pediatric drowning. Its mission is to provide water safety education and scholarships for survival swimming skills to children ages 12 months to 6 years who are financially underprivileged. Bahour also has additional extensive training to become qualified to train and mentor other instructors in the self-rescue methodology.

Call 802-9963 or email info@watersmarttots.com. Visit www.WaterSmartTots.org.

GRCC Celebrates Grand Reopening Of Staybridge Suites Tampa East – Brandon

A ribbon-cutting was held for the unveiling of the newly completed renovations at the Staybridge Suites Tampa East–Brandon. Members were joined by Marc Belmonte, General Manager of the property; guests and staff; and toured updated guestrooms, lobby, breakfast area and business center. GRCC members enjoyed entertainment, food and drink along with the networking opportunities.

Staybridge Suites® is an innovative, all-suite hotel brand designed to meet the needs of extended stay guests seeking a warm sense of community in a homelike environment that is perfect for business, relocation and vacations. The newly renovated property offers exceptional guest amenities.

Guests can enjoy the pool, expanded fitness center and Outdoor Living Room, a place where guests can relax and interact in comfortable outdoor courtyard surroundings. Guests are invited for evening receptions three days a week that include a light dinner, beverages and conversation.

It is located at 3624 N. Falkenburg Rd. in Tampa. Please contact the hotel at 227-4000 or visit www.staybridge.com.

Grand Opening Of Bell Shoals Baptist Church Riverview Campus

GRCC members were invited to the grand opening celebration of Bell Shoals Baptist Church Riverview Campus. Pastor Kyle Norton was welcomed to the community. Tours were offered.

Bell Shoals Baptist Church now has five campuses, Brandon, Congregación Hispana, Apollo Beach, Palm River and the new Riverview Campus. Each offers various ministries and unique ways to connect. The Riverview Campus is located at 9990 S. US Hwy. 301, Ste. 10026, in Riverview.

Call 689-4229 or visit www.bellshoals.com.