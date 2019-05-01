Anyone wondering where most of the prize ribbons from the Florida Strawberry Festival’s cake decorating competition went need only set foot inside Petite Madelyn’s Bake Shoppe.

Owner and chef Megan Malin, her family and staff took home more than a dozen ribbons in Cake Decorating, Cake Pops, Cupcake Decorating and Gingerbread House Decorating. The award-winning masterpieces of sculpted sugar and intricate designs are on display throughout the shoppe.

Just like the bakery itself, the competition was a family affair for Malin, her husband and head baker Dennis, her mother and her two children. Malin’s mom Diana Knapp scored top honors as a beginner for her gingerbread creation. Her 8-year-old daughter Madelyn and 6-year-old son David both won first place in the youth division for cake decorating. Her husband placed in the cake decorating category.

Malin entered in the professional category and placed second for her cake pops and grand champion for her gingerbread and wedding cake designs.

Head decorator chef Jaida Klyeman also entered as a professional and won grand champion for Cake Decorating and Cake Pops and placed second for her cupcakes. Her cake was a nod to Nintendo Switch and showcased old-school video games Dig Dug, Donkey Kong, Pac-Man and Mario.

Grace Curne, a former employee and family friend, placed first in cake pops.

Petite Madelyn’s newest cake decorator, Aixa Aylor, took home second place in beginner cake pops, first place in beginner cake decorating and grand champion in beginner cupcakes.

Aylor said it was a miracle she even had an entry in the beginner cupcake category (her entry featured a mini tea party theme) because her miniature designs kept disappearing.

Even though competition entries are decorated on Styrofoam bases, customers purchasing a baked good at the shoppe will bite into a real cake or cupcake and find they taste as good as they look.

“Our bakery has also won awards for our cake’s taste as well as their presentation,” said Malin.

For more information about Petite Madelyn’s Bake Shoppe or to place an order for one of its specialty cakes, visit www.PetiteMadelynsBakery.com or call 681-CAKE (2253).