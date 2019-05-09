By Candace Rotolo

Pulte Homes, one of the country’s most recognized names in home construction, has introduced its newest floor plans within the Waterset by Newland community. Homebuyers now have the option of two open concept villas ranging between 1,542 and 1,579 sq. ft.

Waterset is owned in a joint venture partnership between North America Sekisui House, LLC (NASH), the US business unit and a subsidiary of Sekisui House, LTD., Japan’s largest homebuilder and leading diversified developer and Newland, the master developer of the community. NASH and Newland share a deep commitment to sustainable development practices and apply these core values to the vision, planning and development of their projects. Waterset is one of more than 20 communities the NASH-Newland partnership owns together across the U.S.

The Serenity and The Cressida floor plans are single-story villas within a gated enclave. The Serenity features two bedrooms and two baths, while The Cressida has two bedrooms and two baths along with flexible space that can be converted into a third bedroom or den. Both floor plans stand out for their versatile, open living spaces and Smart Home technology that allows for a full suite of automation, if desired.

Thanks to Pulte Homes’ Life Tested® designs, homebuyers also have the option to personalize built-in flex spaces to ensure their villa is their dream home.

“As an industry leader, Pulte operates in nearly 50 markets,” said Pam Parisi, Vice President of Marketing for Newland Communities. “Their gated villas offer home shoppers a low-maintenance option and are an excellent complement to our existing home designs. We’re pleased to have them join our list of exceptional builders at Waterset.”

“Our new villa-style floor plans are low-maintenance and easy to personalize,” said Sean Strickler, President of PulteGroup’s West Florida Division. “They will showcase an open-concept floor plan and come with Smart Home technology built in. Plus, they will be located in the only gated neighborhood in Waterset.”

Pulte will offer approximately 106 villas at Waterset, which will be priced starting in the $230,000s. Model homes are available to tour daily. For sales information, visit www.Pulte.com/Waterset. For details about the Waterset community, visit www.WatersetFL.com.