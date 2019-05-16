For the last 20 years, New Horizons Group Homes has provided homes to developmentally disabled men and women offering them a Christian-based family atmosphere.

A 20th anniversary Celebration Tea will take place on Saturday, June 8 from 12 Noon-2 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Brandon, located at 216 N. Parsons Ave. in Brandon in the dining hall.

Come to celebrate and enjoy delicious food along with a short performance by the resident actors. Men are also encouraged to attend. There will also be a drawing for a two-night stay at a local lake home.

New Horizons opened its first home for six ladies, the Mary Lou Creamer Home, on June 1, 1999. In October 2002, the Alice Storms Home opened for six men, and in December 2017, the Peter and Brenda Watkins Home opened for six additional men. Currently 19 residents call New Horizons home.

“Over 27 years ago, when a group of people who had a heart for our developmentally challenged friends came together to discuss starting homes for them, we all agreed that they should be Christian-based, family-oriented homes where the residents would be encouraged to become all that God created them to be,” said Brenda Watkins, board member and parent. “Thankfully, that is still the philosophy of New Horizons, and I am so thankful that our residents, including our daughter, have become productive members of society. They care for each other, enjoy being with each other and are a blessing to so many people, both inside and outside of the homes.”

Beth Tyree, board member and parent, said that New Horizons has been a huge blessing to her family. “Our daughter has lived there for almost five years, and in that time, she has become a more confident and independent young woman.”

Tickets for the tea cost $25 per person. You can also sponsor a table for eight for $175.

Please call Shannon Griffith at 363-2078 or Brenda Watkins at 653-2466 for tickets or more information.

Sponsors for the event are being sought. You can send a check to New Horizons Group Homes, 109 E. Clay Ave., Brandon, FL 33510 and indicate that it is to be used to sponsor the tea.

For more information, please visit https://www.newhorizonshomes.org/.