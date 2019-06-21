Did you know you can help preserve the sanctity of life by sipping lattes and sampling chocolates? On Thursday, July 25 from 6:30-9 p.m., the Lifecare Network will host its annual Latte for Life—a Ladies Night Out fundraiser.

LifeCare exists “to lead those we serve to the unconditional love of Christ as we protect the sanctity of human life, promote biblical sexuality and proclaim God’s plan for marriage and the family.”

The fundraising event will be held at The Regent and welcomes guest speaker Pam Stenzel, the founder of the nonprofit ENLIGHTEN COMMUNICATIONS, Inc. Through her nonprofit, Stenzel, both a Christian speaker and author, tackles the tough topic of sexuality and the importance of abstinence. She has appeared on the Hannity & Colmes Show, The Dr. Laura Show, The 700 Club and Politically Incorrect with Bill Maher. More information on Stenzel and her organization can be found at www.enlightencom.com.

Along with sampling specialty desserts and coffees, the evening will feature live worship music, a ministry update, a client testimony and a chance to give financially to the organization. The event attire is ‘date night’ or ‘ladies night out dressy’ and is intended for women and teens 12 years and older.

“We are not just pro-life, we are pro abundant life,” explained Kristen Mosley, executive director of LifeCare in Brandon. “We offer a comprehensive approach to women and men facing pregnancy decisions. We meet them with compassion, help and hope and empower them to choose life for themselves and their babies. We also provide long term support to these families so they can experience the abundant life the Lord has for them.”

“Your participation in this event advances the mission of the ministry and it is a great time of fellowship with over 400 ladies in our community,” said Jessica Rickenbach, the development director of LifeCare in Brandon. “We can’t wait to see you in July.”

Ladies can register to attend as guests or host a table of eight. For information or to sign up, visit www.lifecarenetwork.net/latteforlife.php or call 654-0491. The Regent is located at 6437 Watson Rd. in Riverview.