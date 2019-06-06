Liz Brewer, the executive director of the Greater Brandon Community Foundation, and Pearl Chiarenza, the owner of Bodyworks Health & Wellness Center, recently contributed to the book Yes, God!, featuring a compilation of “yes” stories.

Each author offers valuable information to challenge the reader to grow and see any situation in a new light. Saying “yes” is a choice. Yes, God! invites the reader to learn from their personal stories and the lessons these women have learned by saying “yes.” The authors share their struggles, victories, honest reflections and ‘aha moments.’

“Several years ago, I heard God clearly tell me I needed to write a book,” said Brewer. “At a 2018 Connections event, my friend, Pearl, asked me if I would like to be included in a book collaboration called, Yes, God! that would be published in 2019. I have experienced the loss of so many of my family and friends, and this book is a testament to God’s unfailing love and how He was there in my deepest darkest hour.”

Brewer, a member of Rotary International, has also enjoyed a successful career in real estate as a realtor and mortgage lender for the past 32 years and is part of ‘The Brewer Team’ along with her son Jeff. Brewer hosts monthly ‘Connections’ events to bring women together for inspiration and personal growth. As a John Maxwell-certified trainer and speaker, she has spoken to a variety of groups of all ages on leadership and personal development. Brewer has been happily married to Jeff for 33 years. They live in Valrico and have three children, Jeff, Tyler and Brittany.

“Being able to share my story in the book is an honor and my prayer is it inspires the reader to know God is always there,” said Chiarenza.

Chiarenza lends her time to coordinating multiple events and speaking engagements through the Women’s Successful Living network, which assists women who have faced economic and personal challenges. She has been married to Charles for 31 years and is a mom to Matthew and Nate.

Yes, God! is published by Impact Publishing and was released on March 29. It is available for purchase at Amazon.com, www.WomensSuccessfulLiving.com or www.lizbrewerconnections.com.