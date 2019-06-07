By Kayla Turnbow, Navy Office of Community Outreach

Riverview native and 2014 Leonard High School graduate Petty Officer 3rd Class Joshua Weaver, is serving in the U.S. Navy aboard the aircraft carrier USS George Washington stationed in Newport News, VA.

As a Navy personnel specialist, Weaver is responsible for managing human resources and payroll.

Weaver credits success in the Navy to many of the lessons learned growing up in Riverview. “I was taught to always try your hardest and respect your elders,” said Weaver. “You are working with all sorts of people. You can’t give up on the mission.”

Named in honor of the first president of the United States, George Washington, the carrier is longer than three football fields, measuring nearly 1,100 ft. The ship, a true floating city, weighs more than 100,000 tons and has a flight deck that is 256 ft. wide.

Weaver is playing an important part in America’s focus on rebuilding military readiness, strengthening alliances and reforming business practices in support of the National Defense Strategy.

“Our priorities center on people, capabilities and processes, and will be achieved by our focus on speed, value, results and partnerships,” said Secretary of the Navy Richard V. Spencer. “Readiness, lethality and modernization are the requirements driving these priorities.”

Though there are many ways for sailors to earn distinction in their command, community and career, Weaver is most proud of earning the Information Warfare Specialist pin.

“It means that I am the master of all technology and communications,” said Weaver. “It was empowering to finally be able to pin it on my uniform.”

Serving in the Navy is a continuing tradition of military service for Weaver, who has military ties with family members who have previously served. Weaver is honored to carry on the family tradition.

“My older brother was a Seabee in the Navy,” said Weaver. “I am proud that I can carry on the tradition for my family.”

As a member of one of the U.S. Navy’s most relied upon assets, Weaver and other George Washington sailors know they are part of a legacy that will last beyond their lifetimes providing the Navy the nation needs.

“Serving in the Navy means giving back to others and helping people,” added Weaver.