The Bloomingdale Golfers Club pizzeria has become the go-to hangout for Valrico and Brandon area residents. The pizzeria, which opened in March of last year, is located in the clubhouse on Nature’s Way and is open to the public.

Every Saturday night, the pizzeria has a band that performs from 8 p.m.-12 Midnight while offering drink specials from their full bar, which includes several craft beers as well. There is no cover charge to attend.

“We love performing at the Golfers Club,” said Mick Hasson, member of the band Rock Candy. “The room sounds very good, and people can still talk while the music is going. The crowds have been very fun, and the people are great.”

“It is a great gig with a cool neighborhood vibe that kids and adults can enjoy,” said Green Light Go guitarist Jeff Dean.

Once a month, the Golfers Club also hosts an event called First Friday on the first Friday of every month. The festivities begin with trivia at 7 p.m., lasting until 9 p.m., followed by a live band from 9 p.m. until 1:00 a.m. Drink specials are offered throughout the night as well.

“It’s a great opportunity to get together with friends in our neighborhood,” said customer and Valrico resident Kristine Schroeder. “You can’t beat the location, the food is good, the price is right and the staff works really hard to accommodate everyone. I definitely recommend people give it a try. It’s in our own backyard and it feels great to be able to support a neighborhood business. A little friendly competition never hurts either.”

In the fall during football season, the pizzeria will have access to every NFL game through its Direct TV package. Fans of teams from different cities will be able to watch their team play every Sunday on the clubhouse’s 12 large TV screens with drink specials offered.

The pizzeria offers different options other than pizza, including salads, wings, subs and burgers. For more information or to view pizzeria and golf specials, visit the official Facebook page called Bloomingdale Golfers Club. The menu can be viewed at BloomingdaleGolf.com.