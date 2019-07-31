The BSAC After-School Experience (BASE) is bringing back its most popular after-school clubs in addition to exciting new options. After a long day, students can look forward to spending time with their friends while developing personal interests and hobbies in culinary, arts and crafts, robotics, LEGOs (intro to robotics), community service, gardening, Odyssey of the Mind and trade. Students have the opportunity to register for two clubs in fall and two clubs in spring.

“As a local nonprofit, BSAC is excited to serve our community by providing exceptional after-school experiences for children,” said Brandi Hooper, Director of BASE. “Our curriculum based programming offers homework time, computer lab time, organized outdoor games and enriching clubs. All of our activities are focused on immersing your child in leadership experiences, community connections, the importance of service and understanding how they can impact the lives of those around them.”

In an effort to drive the BSAC mission of impacting lives daily, students will explore educational topics they are passionate about while building life skills that will carry on well into middle and high school.

The highly anticipated new curriculum has also brought in community business partners, which connects students not only to our community, but to current leaders in the Brandon area as well. Students will have the unique opportunity to engage with professionals across a wide range of industries through field trips and guest speakers, interacting with chefs, dental hygienists, law enforcement, nutritionists and more.

BASE continues to raise the standard for after-school programming by tying activity curriculum to the Sunshine State Standards. Educational enrichment has never been more fun, innovative or engaging.

In the 2019-2020 school year, BASE will be available at BSAC in addition to the following six Hillsborough County Elementary Schools: Brooker, FishHawk Creek, Bevis, Stowers, Lithia Springs and Kingswood. BSAC also picks up students from various elementary schools in the Brandon area for programming at its 12.5 acre main campus, which has two swimming pools, diving boards, a media center, gym and art room.

For more information, visit www.mybsac.org.