Budget Blinds Celebrates One-Year Anniversary With New Ownership

Budget Blinds of Greater Tampa and Brandon are your local experts. With the highest levels of customer satisfaction, enjoy the peace of mind and security that comes with choosing the proven leader within the window coverings industry. It offers custom window shadings, blinds, shutters drapery and more.

Owners Mike and Adriane Wonderlin enjoy getting to know you and your unique style so that they can deliver the perfect solution for your home.

They have completed a full year as new business owners and are very excited for the back half of 2019.

“We are currently generating a +10 percent growth over last year’s revenue. Most of our business comes from repeat and referral customers that we have continued to service from the 25 years that this local franchise has been operating. We are a local, family-owned and operated franchise. We always put our customers first and truly care about the communities that we service.”

The Wonderlins have hired an administrative manager, an operations manager, three new salespeople, three new installers and three new office associates to further support growth and our customer service. Renovations to both showrooms have been updated and completed and new product lines and vendors have been added to better serve customers.

At its first Budget Blinds Owners Convention, Budget Blinds was awarded ‘Best New Franchise’ from Signature Series window coverings.

The Wonderlins also continue to give back in serving the community through ‘Homes For Our Troops’ and multiple other charity functions throughout Tampa Bay.

Budget Blinds is located at 10437 Gibsonton Dr. in Riverview and 1208 W Fletcher Ave. in Tampa. Hours are Monday to Friday from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Call 445-7121 or visit https://budgetblinds.com/brandon/ or www.facebook.com/inspireddrapesgreatertampa/.

Blissologie, Your Brow & Lash Specialist In Apollo Beach

Owners of Blissologie Sandra Caballero R.D.H., F.A.A.M. and Melissa Caballero L.F.S. are a mother-daughter team who blended their crafts together to create Blissologie. They love to make women feel beautiful and confident and specialize in the art and science of blissful beautiful brows and lashes as well as other beauty treatments such as permanent makeup, brow artistry, waxing, brow/lash tinting, lash lifts, skin needling, teeth whitening and skin care.

They keep up with the latest techniques in the industry and have taken several courses in advanced master training by some of the top international professionals in the permanent makeup industry.

“Our dedication and drive has led us to teach other artists the art of permanent makeup in advanced techniques and eyelash extension trainings.”

Blissologie is located at 101 Flamingo Dr., Ste. B in Apollo Beach. Hours are Monday 11 a.m.-7 p.m., Tuesday, Thursday and Friday 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Visit www.blissologiebeauty.com for more info or to make an appointment.

The Bridges Assisted Living Launches New Menu

The Bridges Assisted Living Community in Riverview officially launched a new menu on July 1. ‘Gourmet Delights’ includes a six-week menu cycle ensuring more variety and selection.

Chef Clyde Dorsett, who oversees the menu and dining experience, explained, “Residents will see new entrees on the menu, such as Pork Wellington, Chicken Florentine, Mahi Mahi and Rack of Lamb as well as special salads on a daily basis including Watermelon Feta, Tabbouleh, Couscous and Green Goddess Potato Salad.”

Residents will continue to enjoy made-from-scratch desserts, such as key lime pie, bundt cake and chocolate caramel.

The Bridges Assisted Living Community is located at 11202 Dewhurst Dr. |in Riverview, Call 413-8900 or visit https://bridgesretirement.com/.

Zamudio & Sons Inc. Family Cleaning Services

Zamudio & Sons, Inc. will help clean your house or business up for the summer. Father Octavio Zamudio and sons Octavio Zamudio Jr. and Victor Zamudio provide pressure washing, window cleaning and gutter cleaning services. No job is too big or small; the Riverview family will come to you.

Call, text or email for a free quote at 297-7492 or visit ZamudioandSons@gmail.com.

New Vitality Center For Men

Women are not the only ones who need hormone replacement. Men also have tremendous benefits from hormone replacement therapy (HRT). New Vitality Center For Men specializes in balancing hormones and restoring vitality. It helps them achieve the natural, healthy balance of hormones their bodies need to maintain optimum health and well-being.

Low testosterone (Low T) in men can wreak havoc in their health in a lot of ways including illness, loss of sex drive, muscle loss, sleep problems, loss of mental sharpness, loss of self-confidence and more.

Most male patients who receive hormone replacement therapy have more energy and improved sexual performance.

Bioidentical hormone replacement therapy (BHRT) is a safe, effective way to counteract some of the symptoms brought on by andropause.

It is located at 112 Parsons Park Dr. in Brandon. Hours are Monday to Thursday from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. and Friday from 9 a.m.-12 Noon. Call 436-0708 or visit newvitalityformen.com or visit on Facebook.

Heath leads Florida Construction Division

Wendy Heath, Vice President of the Florida Division for E&L Construction Group, is making quite an impression or footprint so to speak, in the Florida Commercial Contacting world.

E&L Construction Group is the 86th largest commercial contractor in the Midwest, with offices in Tampa; Fort Wayne, Indiana; Grand Rapids, Michigan; and the corporate headquarters in Flint Michigan.

Currently, Heath is working on projects ranging from office build-outs, recently completed the Lake St. Charles CDD Clubhouse Renovation, to new builds.

Heath is active in the Greater Riverview Chamber of Commerce and is continuing to expand on her connections and relationships.

E&L Construction is proud to have Heath leading the way in Florida.

“She’s a great asset to the growth and development to our company especially in Florida, her over 17 years of experience in construction gives her an upper edge on the competition,” said owner Mark Krueger.

Visit www.eandlgroup.com.

Quality Life Massage Therapy Silver Award Winner For Best Massage

Quality Life Massage Therapy has been named the Silver award winner for Best Massage in the Best of the Best 2019 People’s Choice Awards by the Tampa Bay Times.

Leslie Forrester, the owner and sole licensed massage therapist, specializes in therapeutic pain relief and problem solving massage and bodywork, utilizing a variety of techniques to craft unique sessions for each client’s individual needs.

She has also been active in the community through the Greater Riverview Chamber of Commerce since opening her massage therapy practice in 2011 and has been highly rated and reviewed in many major search engines and community publications—this has translated to a raving fan base that was happy to vote in the contest.

Visit www.QualityLifeMassageTherapy.com.

Sun City Center Veterinary Clinic Opens

A newly built, comprehensive veterinary practice has opened in Sun City Center. Run by well-known Tampa-area veterinarian Dr. Steve Harris, in addition to general practice and wellness care, the Clinic provides urgent care, internal medicine and surgery.

Dr. Harris has practiced in the Tampa area for the last 18 years at an extensive small-animal clinic and as a general surgeon.

Married with two children, three cats, one dog and three horses, his early volunteer work with Friends of Animals and United Humanitarians set him on a course of contribution to similar organizations that continues to this day.

Sun City Center Veterinary Clinic is located at 971 Del Webb Blvd. E. Hours are Monday to Friday 8 a.m.-6 p.m. ad Saturday from 8 a.m.-12 Noon. Call 331-4444.

Absolute Wellness Centers Of Riverview

Absolute Wellness Centers of Riverview is a complete wellness center offering chiropractic care, massage therapy, exercise and rehabilitation, physical therapy modalities (EMS, Cold Laser, Acoustic Wave therapy, Mechanical decompression traction, Graston and ART soft tissue techniques. The owners are Dr. Kevan Kruse D.C. and Dr. Dennis O’Hara D.C.

Absolute Wellness Centers of Riverview is located at 13134 Vail Ridge Dr. Hours are Monday and Wednesday 9 a.m.-6:30 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m.-12 Noon. For an appointment call 488-6326. Visit www.absolutewellnesscenters.com.

Business And Personal Services Provided By South Shore Elite Concierge, LLC

South Shore Elite Concierge, LLC is a lifestyle management and concierge company providing a wide range of business and personal services to small business and individuals in the Southeastern Hillsborough County. Flexibility is provided to give you back time by tackling your daily/weekly to-do list, so you can focus on what it is most important: family and growing your business.

Errands, shopping/gift buying assistance, courier/mailing service, travel planning/arrangements, event, meeting and party planning, project coordination, home management services are provided. Services are personalized, tailored and customized to the customer’s needs and most service requests can be provided as long as they are legal, moral and ethical.

The owners are Jose N. Gutierrez, Alicia Calore de Gutierrez, Natalino Calore and Maria Luisa Mis de Calore. Hours are Monday to Friday from 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Weekend and after hours by appointment.

For more information, call 419-0326 or visit www.sseliteconcierge.com.

inRsite IT Solutions Ribbon-Cutting

inRsite IT Solutions will hold a ribbon-cutting to celebrate the grand opening of its new offices.

Come out on July 10 from 4-7 p.m. to meet the inRsite team and learn about how it helps businesses grow by leveraging technology. A multiple chamber ribbon-cutting will take place at 5 p.m. Come out and network. Food and drinks provided. Free e-Waste recycling.

inRsite IT Solutions is located at 3016 US Hwy. 301 N., Ste. 400 in Tampa. Call 661-8324 or visit inrsite.com for more information.