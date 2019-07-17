“They say good fences make good neighbors; we say great beer does.”

This is the mantra for the recently opened Three Bulls Tavern & Brewery. This local neighborhood establishment may be new, but it has roots going back to the founding of Beef ‘O’ Brady’s in 1985 when Jim and Jeanette Mellody opened the first restaurant. Now 34 years later, their sons, Jim and Sean Mellody, along with Jim’s wife, Tracy, continue the tradition by creating their own brand. Three Bulls is located where the Beef ‘O’ Brady’s recently closed on Bell Shoals Rd. and has been completely renovated.

“It was our passion, more than anything else,” Jim said on why they determined to open their own gastro pub.

Conceiving a new concept was one thing, but making it happen proved to be another.

“So as it turns out, building a new restaurant concept from the ground up is no small feat,” said Sean.

There were some obstacles to overcome, but the restaurant recently opened to rave reviews.

It is Tracy who is passionate about brewing and is currently working on Three Bulls special brews.

“I am primarily a Belgian-inspired brewer,” she said.

She started brewing back in 2012 but never thought she would be brewing the beer in her own establishment, but she admits it is fun to watch it blossom and exciting to be part of the neighborhood brewery.

While dining at Three Bulls, you will be able to glimpse the brewing process and soon enjoy one of the six beers Tracy plans to brew. There are also guest craft brews available.

The food is great too and it is Jim’s own recipes that you will find on the menu. The food is mainly gastro pub style. Among the offerings will be house-smoked pastrami Reuben, smoked Gouda mac ‘n cheese, mojo smoked pork, tacos and bowls. If you do not eat meat, there are a lot of choices such as the Impossible Burger, cauliflower taco or veggie bowl.

“We are definitely committed to adding something special to the Bloomingdale community,” said Tracy. “We don’t just own a business here. We live here too.”

Hours are Monday to Thursday from 4-11 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 4 p.m.-12 Noon and Sunday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Three Bulls Tavern & Brewery is located at 4330 Bell Shoals Rd. in Valrico. Call 381-3853 or visit on Facebook at Three Bulls Tavern & Brewery.