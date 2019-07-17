The Running Of The Bulls 5K Discounted During Summer

The Running of the Bulls 5K is offering a $10 off summer registration discount. The Running of the Bulls 5K will be held on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Bloomingdale High School. The 5K is hosted by the Bloomingdale Band Boosters and benefits the Bloomingdale High School Band and athletic teams.

One hundred percent of each race registration goes directly to the school. Local businesses sponsor the race to cover all expenses. Each registrant receives a race shirt and finishers receive medals. Runners and walkers are welcome.

You can register now through August for only $20 at https://fitniche.com/event/running-of-the-bulls-5K/.

TOPSoccer Registration Takes Place In August

TOPSoccer (The Outreach Program for Soccer) is a community-based training and team placement program for young athletes with disabilities. It is organized by youth soccer association volunteers. The program is designed to bring the opportunity of learning and playing soccer to any boy or girl age 5 and up who has a mental or physical disability.

The goal is to enable young athletes with disabilities to become valued and successful members of Florida Youth Soccer and the US Youth Soccer family.

The program is a ‘relaxed format.’ No practices or keeping score. No standings; games are just fun. There is no cost for the families; the program is corporate and individually sponsored.

The West Florida Flames Soccer League (WFFSL and formerly BAYSL) has sponsored and hosted TOPSoccer since 1996. This season begins at the WFFSL fields on Saturday, September 7 at 9 a.m. and will run through November 16. Registration takes place at the WFFSL clubhouse, 3104 S. Kings Ave. in Brandon on Friday, August 9 (6-7:30 p.m.), Saturday, August 10 (9-11 a.m.), Friday, August 16 (6-7:30 p.m.) and Saturday, August 17 (9-11 a.m.).

All players must show a copy of their IEP at registration.

Adult volunteer coaches and high school students interested in community service hours are welcome.

For more information, contact Ken Muzyk at 657-5271 or Fred Englehardt at brandontops@aol.com. Visit www.facebook.com/BrandonTOPSoccer for updates.

FishHawk Wolves Travel Baseball Tryouts

If you are looking for a quality travel ball program that is professionally run with an outstanding coaching staff to help develop your player to their full potential, FishHawk Wolves Baseball Club and Ostingers Baseball Academy will be conducting tryouts for the Fall 2019 Season.

Play for the Nationally Ranked premier travel ball program in Central Florida. Our Wolves 8U-12U and Ostingers 13U-14U teams are extremely competitive, learn and play baseball the right way under Director of Baseball Jim Osting.

The program offers Wolves teams from 8U-12U and Ostingers teams at 13U and 14U. Under direction of Coach Jimmy Osting, his coaching staff of former professional and college level playing experience is second to none. This is a proven travel ball organization that plays at the highest level and prepares your player for the next level not only on the field but also off the field in daily life.

Tryouts will be held at FishHawk Sports Complex located at 16120 FishHawk Blvd. in Lithia. Please visit www.fhwolves.com to register for tryouts or to learn more about the program or times of tryouts.

For specific questions about the tryouts or about the program, please email Greg Stallings at gstallings@fhwolves.com.

The Kyrie Center For Body, Mind & Spirit Welcomes Grandmaster Ashida Kim

The Kyrie Center for Body, Mind & Spirit is honored to receive Grandmaster Ashida Kim as the guest Master Speaker at its Evening with the Masters event to be held on Friday, July 19. Grandmaster Kim is an internationally renowned martial arts expert who teaches and lectures on Ninjitsu, the Invisible Fist, around the world. He is the author of The Invisible Ninja, Iron Body Ninja, Ninja Mind Control and many other books, which are available at www.dojopress.com.

In 2009, Grandmaster Kim was inducted into the USKA Martial Arts Hall of Fame as Grandmaster of the Year. In addition to teaching, both at his own dojo and on contract to other schools, he sometimes accepts private students, yet is virtually unknown to any but his closest allies, simply because he does not boast or brag of these accomplishments as he is much too busy participating in the glorious adventure that is his life.

For more information, call Shihan Lynn Montana Freemãn at 267-474-4717. The Kyrie Center for Body, Mind & Spirit is located at 101 S. St. Cloud Ave. in Valrico.

Family & Friends Feud Game Night Benefits Freedom To Walk Foundation

Freedom to Walk Foundation will hold a Family & Friends Feud Game Night fundraiser on Tuesday, July 23 at 6:30 p.m. at The Bridges, located at 11202 Dewhurst Dr. in Riverview.

Get your tickets by Saturday, July 20 at www.gameshow.fun. The cost is $35 per player, $175 per team and includes food, drinks, game. Sponsorships are available from $250.

For more information, call 449-3308. For more information on Freedom to Walk Foundation, visit www.freedomtowalkfoundation.org.

Normal Vs. Not Normal Aging: Understanding The Difference

A workshop will be held at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 25 at Twin Creeks Assisted Living to help you learn to recognize and understand ‘normal’ and ‘not normal’ aging. Learn essential information on early signs of dementia and its different causes. This seminar will help care providers, family members and anyone who is trying to cope with the changes that happen with dementia.

It is presented by AJ Cipperly, Certified Positive Approach to Care™ Trainer with over 18 years of experience supporting people living with dementia and their care partners.

Twin Creeks is located at 13470 Boyette Rd. in Riverview. For more information, call 278-5800.