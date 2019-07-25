Three-Time GRAMMY®-Nominated Avalon Releases New Music

For Tour For the first time in 10 years, Avalon will tour in support of their debut Red Street Records release, CALLED. The group will headline ‘THE CALLED TOUR’ along with special guest Reagan Strange from NBC’s hit show, The Voice.

The 10-city tour will feature some of Avalon’s most-loved hits including Adonai, Can’t Live A Day, Testify to Love along with new music from their album, CALLED. The group started in 1995 and released 13 records to date, with six Dove Awards. The vocal foursome features Greg and Janna Long, Jody McBrayer and Dani Rocca.

“We’re so excited to be back after 10 years with brand-new music from our upcoming release Called!” said Greg Long. “We are truly looking forward to worshiping Jesus with our longtime friends as well as new listeners as we play some of our biggest songs over the years. Expect a fun night for everyone!”

Avalon will perform at the River Hills Church of God on Friday, September 20 at 7 p.m. The church is located at 6310 E. Sligh Ave. in Tampa. Ticket prices range from $24.50 to $75 (excluding service fees) with VIP options available. Tickets can be purchased at https://www.eventbrite.com/a/avalon-518905.

Matthew West And Friends Present A Couples’ Getaway Night

On Sunday, September 22, join Matthew West for a couples-focused ‘Getaway Night’ with special guests Willie and Korie Robertson of the television hit Duck Dynasty and Dan Seaborn from the nonprofit organization Winning At Home. This event is intended to give married couples a night off where they can relax and laugh.

“I am so excited for ‘Getaway Night’ this fall,” said four-time GRAMMY® nominee West.

“My wife and I know how important it has been over the years to make time together a priority; no kids, just us! It’s hard to make time for that, but so essential to a healthy marriage and friendship with your spouse. That’s really the motivation behind the special night we have created; creating a one-of-a-kind evening filled with music, laughs, storytelling and, most importantly, a chance to GET AWAY from the chaos of our everyday lives to focus on making our marriages a priority. I can’t wait!”

The event begins at 7 p.m. and will be held at Countryside Christian Church, located at 1850 McMullen Booth Rd. in Clearwater. More information and tickets are available for purchase at www.getawaynight.com. Prices vary based on packages. For questions, call 1-855-484-1991 or email support@premierproductions.com.

Concert Flyer Getaway Tour: Jordan Feliz’s Faith Tour Coming This October

The JOY FM welcomes ‘The Faith Tour’ featuring Dove Award-winning artist Jordan Feliz, I Am They and Hannah Kerr on Saturday, October 26 at 6 p.m. The event takes place at Victory Church in Lakeland.

Some of Feliz’s songs include Changed, Beloved, The River and more. I Am They are known for their songs My Feet Are On The Rock and Scars. You will not want to miss this spectacular night of music and worship.

General admission is $34 per person. A VIP experience is offered for $70 per ticket and provides an early entry between 4-4:15 p.m. with reserved seating near the stage, pre-show Q&A and a swag item.

You can purchase tickets online at https://florida.thejoyfm.com/events/box-office/jordan-feliz or call 1-888-848-9150. Victory Church is located at 1401 Griffin Rd. in Lakeland.

Rock Bands Skillet And Alter Bridge Co-Headline Victorious Sky Tour

For those who like their Christian music with a harder edge, the multi-platinum and twice GRAMMY®-nominated band Skillet will go on tour with Alter Bridge, a hard rock band from Orlando.

The Victorious Sky Tour comes to St. Petersburg’s outdoor venue Jannus Live on Tuesday, October 22 and to Orlando’s House of Blues on Thursday and Friday, October 24 and 25. Tickets to the shows are available at www.ticketmaster.com. Prices, packages and show times vary based on the location. The Jannus Live is located at 200 1st Ave. N. Ste. 206 in St. Petersburg. The House of Blues is located at 1490 East Buena Vista Dr. in Orlando.

Recently, Skillet was welcomed into Pandora’s Billionaires club with over 2 billion streams.

For more than 15 years, Alter Bridge has been known for blurring the line between hard rock and heavy metal. More information on the bands can be found at www.skillet.com and www.alterbridge.com.