By Jasmine Haroun

Davenport’s Daily Delights is a takeout restaurant that concentrates on serving homemade meals to its customers. It was created by Peggy Davenport back in 2011.

Some of Davenport’s friends had encouraged her to start cooking for pay as she was the best cook they knew. So, Davenport started her business beginning as a very small operation.

After a year, Davenport put the business on hold and went back to work in sales. After a year of working in sales, she felt that Davenport’s Daily Delights still had the opportunity to grow.

“I went out on my Facebook page, asked my old customers if they would support our business if I opened it back up, and within one week our followers went from 350 to 1000 people and we were back in business,” said Davenport.

It officially reopened on July 28, 2013, and it just celebrated its six year anniversary.

Every week, a different menu is presented on its website showcasing a variety of different options for the customers. Most of the meals are “family-friendly-kid” approved meals but it also offers meals for customers that follow dietary programs such as the keto diet, Weight Watchers and Whole30.

“We pick what we love, and most importantly what our customers crave,” said Davenport.

In addition to the weekly menu, a grab and go menu is also offered. This menu always remains the same and is great for snacks. The menu has numerous bestsellers such as ground chicken salad, Lulu Paste (Davenport’s version of pimento cheese), plus several other salads and dips. The grab and go menu is available only at the two pick-up locations: Art Monkey in Park Square or the kitchen in South Tampa.

Davenport’s Daily Delights also has a loyalty program giving customers a chance to earn free meals using a point system. For every $15 that is spent, one point is earned; points are then redeemed at different increments. To participate, a customer must register an account online.

The meals are cooked Monday through Thursday and are prepared fresh daily. Customers have the option of picking them up in one of the two pick-up locations or can have the meals delivered.

Davenport’s Daily Delights delivers to Lithia, Riverview, Brandon, Dover, Ruskin, Seffner, Valrico, Seminole Heights, South Tampa, Carrollwood, Lutz, Land O’ Lakes and Wesley Chapel.

The next rollout will be right before going back to school, where it will have ‘always available’ frozen entrees—some of Davenport’s Daily Delights best sellers for people to get on the days they forget to order. This will also be only available at its two pick-up locations.

Davenport’s Daily Delights in FishHawk Ranch is located at 16144 Churchview Dr. in Lithia and its Pro Kitchen Hub is at 5224 S. Dale Mabry Hwy. in Tampa. For more information, visit davenportsdailydelights.com or call 810-8513.