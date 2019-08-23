Blu Indigo Spa Holds Ribbon-Cutting

Blu Indigo Spa held a ribbon-cutting to officially celebrate its grand opening in Valrico. Commissioner Stacy White was on hand for the event.

Leticia Kallas is the owner of the spa, which offers massage, facials, manicures, pedicures and waxing.

Located at 3339 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. in Valrico, the hours are Monday and Tuesday from 9 a.m.-7 p.m., Wednesday to Saturday from 9 a.m.-8 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Call 651-3258 or visit bluindigospa.com.

Tampa Rejuvenation Provides Latest In Weight Loss And More

Tampa Rejuvenation has been bringing health and wellness to the Tampa Bay community for over 14 years. It provides the latest in weight loss, bioidentical hormone replacement therapy, sexual health and noninvasive aesthetics.

CoolSculpting is a safe and effective way to eliminate fat cells for good. Utilizing state-of-the-art cooling technology, CoolSculpting is able to target problem areas that do not respond well to diet and exercise.

FDA-cleared in 2010 and with over four million treatments performed worldwide, CoolSculpting is the leader in noninvasive fat reduction. This technology can even be strategically used to improve overall body shape by smoothing out fat pockets and reducing the volume of fat cells in the treatment area.

At Tampa Rejuvenation, a consultant and certified technician will work with each patient to determine their goals and expectations, creating a customized treatment plan to meet each patient’s desires.

Tampa Rejuvenation is located in Brandon at 1155 Nikki View Dr. For a free consultation, contact the Brandon location at 537-3800. For other Bay area locations, call 888-865-8370. Visit www.tamparejuvenation.com.

Boutique Mira Med Spa Offers High End Medical Skincare In Spa Environment

Mira Med Spa is celebrating its first year in business. Services offered include medical and relaxation skincare treatments, facials, microblading, injectables and massages. Products carried include Carry ZO, PCA, Pure Fiji and Revision Skincare.

Lisa Hart, the owner, said, “We are a boutique med spa offering high end medical skincare treatments in a relaxing spa environment.”

Hours are by appointment only. Call 654-6472 or visit www.miramedspa.com. You can find it on Facebook at Mira Med Spa – Aesthetics Studio.

Mira Med Spa is located in Plaza Bella on the second floor, directly above The Green Boutique, at 1082 Bloomingdale Ave. in Valrico.

Fundraiser At EarthWise Pet Supplies Benefits Community Pet Project

EarthWise Pet Supplies, located at 3454 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. in Valrico, will host a fundraiser for Community Pet Project (CPP) on Sunday, August 18 from 12 Noon-5 p.m.

CPP provides food, collars, leashes, flea preventative, toys, spay and neuter vouchers and other basic items to the pets of the homeless and at-risk residents of Hillsborough County. Fifty percent of all dog wash proceeds will be donated to CPP.

Self dog washes cost $14.99. Also, all nail trims/grindings will be 50 percent off.

Fetch Specialty & Cancer Veterinary Centers Offers Advanced Radiation Therapy To Treat Cancer In Pets

Learning your pet has cancer can be a frightening experience, but thanks to the latest advances in treatments and technologies, like humans, cancer in pets is treatable.

Fetch Specialty & Cancer Veterinary Centers, located in Brandon, offers a variety of cancer treatments for pets, including chemotherapy, immunotherapy, surgery and an advanced form of radiation therapy known as Stereotactic Radiation (SRS/SRT).

SRS/SRT is a modernized, nonsurgical radiation therapy that delivers a higher dose of radiation in a fewer number of treatments to a targeted body area, mostly tumors that cannot be surgically removed. Examples of tumors that cannot be safely and effectively treated include brain, spinal, nasal, lung, adrenal, urogenital and bone tumors.

It is a faster and more precise approach to destroying cancer cells with minimal damage to the surrounding healthy tissue. This advanced form of radiation therapy results in more rapid tumor shrinkage, faster pain relief and very often longer disease control for large, non-resectable tumors.

Fetch Co-Founder and board-certified Radiation and Medical Oncologist Dr. William Ratterree stated, “SRS/SRT greatly reduces the number treatments over conventional radiation protocols while maximizing the delivery of radiation directly to the tumor. We are the only specialty practice in the Tampa Bay area to be able to offer this advanced type of cancer treatment to the neighboring communities. It is a cost-effective way to add longevity and quality of life to our beloved pets with cancer.”

Fetch is a family-owned specialty veterinary practice that opened in March offering 24/7 emergency and critical care. Specialty services, including medical oncology, radiation oncology, surgery (soft tissue, orthopedic and neurosurgery) and diagnostic imaging (X-rays, ultrasound and CT scan), are from Monday-Saturday by appointment.

Fetch is located at 717 W. Robertson St. in Brandon. Call 603-8000 or visit https://fetchvets.com/.

Chamber Holds Ribbon-Cutting For Sayde Steeves Cleaning Service, Inc.

A ribbon-cutting was held by the Valrico FishHawk Chamber of Commerce for Sayde Steeves Cleaning Service, which has been in business for over a decade. It offers daily, weekly, biweekly, monthly and quarterly cleaning. They will clean up for you after events, move-in/move-out, commercial and residential cleaning and much more; all customized to suit your needs.

Sayde Steeves Cleaning Service is licensed, insured and bonded and operates 24/7 days a week. After 5 p.m. it is by appointment only.

For information, call 245-2118 for visit on Facebook at Sayde Steeves Cleaning Service.