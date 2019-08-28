Andrew Learned Files For Florida House Of Representatives District 59

Andrew Learned, the Navy veteran and local small business owner who, in 2018, ran an insurgent campaign for the 15th Congressional District, today announced his candidacy for Florida House of Representatives District 59.

In an email to supporters, Andrew explained his reasons, “I didn’t get into this race to fight for an arbitrary district line or a fancy desk in DC. I’m running for the same reasons I stood up to defend our country overseas—to get things done, to make life better for all my neighbors here at home.”

“We already hold the majority in Washington, but FL-59 is one of the closest seats held by a Democrat in the Florida Legislature and now that Rep. Adam Hattersley will vacate it to run for Congress, it’s our most vulnerable and critical seat to hold… Tallahassee matters now more than ever.”

With two high-profile swing members of the Florida House, Adam Hattersley and Margaret Good both announcing runs for Congress this week, Andrew’s announcement will be welcome news for Florida Democrats eager to make gains going into the 2021 redistricting rounds.

Visit https://andrewlearned.com/.

Vendors Needed For Toy Train & Collectible Show/Sale In November

A Toy Train & Collectible Show/Sale presented by Regal Railways will take place on Saturday, November 23 from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Hillsborough Fairgrounds, located at 215 Sydney Washer Rd. in Dover.

Vendors will be selling model trains, various hobbies, collectibles and die-cast cars. There will be a running train layout for the children to enjoy. There is something for kids of all ages to enjoy.

Admission is $5 for adults. Kids 12 and under are free. Credit cards are accepted.

Vendors are needed. If interested, please contact Joe at 727-244-1341 or visit www.regalrailways.com.

Smokey Robinson Coming To New Hard Rock Event Center

Legendary singer-songwriter Smokey Robinson will perform in the new 1,500-seat Hard Rock Event Center at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa on Thursday, October 10 at 8 p.m.

Tickets start at $80 and are on sale now via Ticketmaster and at The Rock Shop. The show is for those 21 and older.

Robinson initially rose to fame with his group The Miracles. In 1960, The Miracles recorded their and Motown’s first million-selling hit, Shop Around. Between 1960 and 1970, Robinson would produce 26 Top 40 hits with The Miracles, including several Top 10 hits such as You’ve Really Got a Hold on Me, I Second That Emotion and the group’s only No. 1 pop hit—The Tears Of A Clown. Other notable hits include Ooo Baby Baby and The Tracks Of My Tears.

The Detroit native has been inducted into the Kennedy Center, awarded an individual star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and a second star with The Miracles. He was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1987.

Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa is located at 5223 Orient Rd. Visit www.seminolehardrocktampa.com/.

A New Senior Community Choir Seeking Singers

A new senior community choir in Riverview is seeking singers with all levels of singing experience. ‘Joyful Voices’ will hold its first rehearsal on Monday, September 16 at 1:30 p.m. This senior community choir was created for older adults who have a love of music and a desire to sing.

“Singing has a way of lifting spirits and stimulating memories,” stated the choir’s music director, Janet Formato.

The idea for the senior community choir came as a result of a number of residents at The Bridges who love to sing.

Executive Director Donna Steiermann is excited about the choir. “In addition to a number of our residents, we anticipate 20 or so seniors from the greater Brandon/Riverview area to join us. We especially welcome those with mild cognitive impairment,” explained Steiermann.

Studies have proven that singing with others provides benefits such as managing stress, alleviating pain, increasing happiness and establishing friendships.

Sixty-minute rehearsals will be held every Monday starting on September 16 at the Cambridge Clubhouse at The Bridges, located at 11202 Dewhurst Dr. in Riverview. A holiday performance will be scheduled in December and a spring performance will be held in April.

For additional information and to reserve your spot, please call 413-8900.

Applications Now Available For 35 $1,000 Math Grants And/Or Host A Math Night

Mathnasium is dedicated to helping children learn and understand math in ways that can change their lives forever. In its effort to assist all children with math and STEM education, it has partnered with National PTA in its STEM + Families Initiative. (Visit www.pta.org/stem.)

It is reaching out to you today to let you know about the 2019 National PTA STEM + Families You can apply on behalf of your school. Each grant winner will be awarded $1,000 to partner with their local Mathnasium and to host a ‘Math Night’ at their school.

Math Nights are turnkey two-hour events co-hosted by Mathnasium and local PTAs in elementary schools across the country helping kids explore math at their own level through fun games and activities and provide students and their families with quality STEM experiences.

You can apply for the grant through the quick and easy form here at http://bit.ly/2019MathGrants. The application deadline is on Sunday, September 8.

There are only 35 grants offered nationally, but if your school does not receive the grant, please reach out to your local Mathnasium about hosting a Math Night at your school.

Mathnasium, changing lives through math, has three locations locally: Mathnasium of Brandon, located on the corner of Bloomingdale Ave. and Bell Shoals Rd., call 655-6284 or email brandon@mathnasium.com; Mathnasium of West Brandon, located off of Causeway Blvd. and Falkenburg Rd., call 607-4950 or email westbrandon@mathnasium.com; and Mathnasium of Riverview, located at 11446 US 301, call 844-384-3265 or email riverview@mathnasium.com.

Grief Care Class

The First Baptist Church (FBC) of Brandon provides a Grief Care Class to the community to those that have lost loved ones at no cost.

You do not need to be a member of the church to attend these very successful classes. They are provided to our community because of a public need to help others suffering from grief. Privacy is maintained by the group itself.

Classes are held on Thursdays from 10-11 a.m. Contact the group by calling the church office 689-1204 or by emailing fbcbrandon.org and providing it with your contact information.