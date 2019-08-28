The Knights of Columbus is preparing for its sixth annual Charity Golf Classic, sponsored by Mother Seton Council #6724. Even the sweltering heat and afternoon showers will not stray these dedicated golfers from this annual fundraising event, which will take place on Saturday, October 5 at the Bloomingdale Golfer’s Club, located at 4113 Great Golfers Pl. in Valrico.

“The proceeds will be used for charitable events throughout the year,” explained Neil Waid, Council Deputy Grand Knight. “Organizations such as Special Olympics, Lopez Exceptional Center, the James A. Haley Veterans’ Hospital and Haley’s Cove Living Center, along with various other local organizations, are on the club’s list of recipients.”

“Donations are also made to support the Homeless Veterans Outreach, Nativity Outreach and veteran families in need each year,” said Waid.

Registration will be Saturday, October 5 from 7:30 to 8:45 a.m. The fee includes a golf cart, range balls, gift bag, beverages, continental breakfast and buffet lunch. Tee off time will be promptly at 9 a.m. with a four-person scramble to add to the excitement of the day.

Early bird registration fees are $85 per golfer until Thursday, September 5. After that, the cost will be $95 for singles and $380 for a foursome. There will be prizes for first, second, third and last place finishers, plus men’s and women’s longest drive and closest to the hole events.

This year, there will be four hole-in-one contests with one $10,000 hole and three other $1,000 holes. There is also a $2,000 putting contest ($1,000 goes to the winner and $1,000 to the council for charity). Complementary cold beverages will be provided for participants.

There will be additional fundraising opportunities with an auction, a 50/50 contest and a raffle for a ‘Bucket of Cheer’ and other great prizes.

“The Knights of Columbus is a fraternal organization,” Waid explained.

This selfless organization believes in and supports the true meaning of charity, unity, fraternity and patriotism.

For registration and forms, as well as sponsorship opportunities, visit KofCBrandon.com or email Jonathan Lodrigues at kofcgolfclassic@gmail.com. Please pay online with PayPal or mail payment with registration forms to: Mother Seton Council #6724, Post Office Box 1327, Brandon, Florida 33511.