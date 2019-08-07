The Greater Riverview Chamber of Commerce (GRCC) is extremely thankful during each month when members renew their membership. They are recognized at each month’s luncheon.

In May and June, 76 renewed their membership for 2019. The GRCC recognizes the fact that the members make it strong. New members bring new energy and excitement and renewing members show a commitment to our purpose and our community.

Rich Rohde, owner of R Processor, Inc., was on hand to receive the milestone recognition of reaching 20 years with the GRCC. Sun City Center Funeral Home was recognized for reaching its 15-year milestone.

The GRCC appreciates and values its members and looks forward to celebrating each of their renewal years with this Chamber. Membership at the GRCC not only affords members wonderful networking opportunities and affordable marketing avenues, it also gives them the chance to be a part of this great community.

In May and June, four of the renewing members became Legacy Members. These members, included G. Fried Flooring America; Meek Insurance Group, Inc.; Preservation 1st Financial Group, LLC; and Century 21 Beggins – Joe Eletto all were presented with ‘Key to the Chamber’ lapel pins.

Visit www.RiverivewChamber.com or call 234-5944.

Greater Riverview Chamber Of Commerce Celebrates The ‘Dog Days Of Summer’ With Inspired Living At Sun City Center

Not even the ‘Dog Days of Summer’ can keep Greater Riverview Chamber of Commerce (GRCC) members from celebrating with one of their members. The GRCC traveled to Sun City Center to celebrate the new Fit Minds Cognitive Therapy program at Inspired Living.

An official ribbon-cutting ceremony was held on June 21. Several vendors were available inside to visit with GRCC members, residents and other guests while they sipped on piña coladas and enjoyed live entertainment.

Inspired Living at Sun City Center is a state-of-the-art memory care community centered on the needs of those with Alzheimer’s disease, dementia or other memory impairments. Guests of the ribbon-cutting event wore purple to show support of those suffering from these diseases and the research that is being done to reduce their struggles.

Inspired Living offers residents Fit Minds Cognitive Therapy to stimulate their brain and help it continue growing, no matter the age.

Inspired Living at Sun City Center is located at 1320 33rd St. S.E. in Sun City Center just off of I-75 behind Gannon University. Call 922-1821. To learn more about their services, visit inspiredliving.care/inspired-living-at-sun-city-center.

Grand Opening Of William Ryan Homes At Paddock Manor

New homes always make a great reason to host a GRCC ribbon-cutting.

This latest celebration was to mark the grand opening of William Ryan Homes – Paddock Manor in Riverview. The ribbon-cutting was held on June 26.

William Ryan Homes’ Tampa division recently achieved the Gold certification level from the National Green Building Standard (NGBS), reflecting the company’s commitment to building homes that include a high level of sustainability features.

Paddock Manor, one of William Ryan Homes’ 12 Tampa neighborhoods, is a gated community of 47 home sites. In this neighborhood you will find William Ryan’s award-winning Classic Series homes that are designed for today’s lifestyles with both one-story and two-story designs.

Paddock Manor is located at 11205 Paddock Manor Ave. For more information, search for Paddock Manor on its website at www.williamryanhomes.com or call 642-6011.

Absolute Wellness Center Celebrates Grand Opening

Absolute Wellness Center has expanded into Riverview and the GRCC was thrilled to extend them a welcome. An official ribbon-cutting celebration was held in June. Guests on hand spent time getting to know the doctors and staff and were able to tour the office and find out what Absolute Wellness Center has planned for Riverview.

anIt specializes in treating auto, work and sports injuries with an emphasis on improving your health. It offers comprehensive chiropractic treatment along with therapeutic massage, manual therapy and rehabilitation ensuring your full recovery.

Absolute Wellness Center’s new Riverview office is located at 13134 Vail Ridge Dr. in Big Bend Professional Park. Visit www.absolutewellnesscenters.com or call 488-6315 to schedule an appointment.