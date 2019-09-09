New Horizons Group Homes will hold its 24th annual barbecue and silent auction on Saturday, September 29 from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. This is its major annual fundraiser.

New Horizons is a nonprofit organization operating three homes for 19 developmentally challenged adults, most of whom work in the community or in various programs. The faith-based organization was started in 1992, with the first home opening in 1999.

The barbecue will take place at the Central Baptist Christian School gymnasium, located on 402 E. Windhorst Rd. in Brandon.

The meal includes a pulled pork barbecue sandwich with mac and cheese, baked beans, a beverage and dessert, and it will be catered by BubbaQue’s. Tickets are $15 in advance or $20 at the door. For information on purchasing tickets, call the New Horizons office at 571-2690 or Brenda Watkins at 653-2466.

The silent auction will include a wide variety of items, with something to please every taste and pocketbook. All proceeds from the auction will go to New Horizons Group Homes.

According to Watkins, “We are fortunate to have the Dennis Lee Band performing again this year. Dennis has been a great supporter of the special needs community for many years. Violinist Stephanie Simon will also be performing. The entertainment will be something you will not want to miss.”

This year, the hope is to generate enough funds to purchase a new minivan. The two minivans that are currently in use have over 100,000 miles on them. They are used to transport residents to work, day programs, doctor appointments and all other activities.

If you are unable to attend the barbecue, please consider sponsoring it to help us reach this goal. You can send a check to New Horizons Group Homes, 109 E. Clay Ave., Brandon, FL 33510 and indicate that it is to sponsor the barbecue.

New Horizons still has some keepsake ornaments available which will be available at the barbecue and silent auction. Ornaments are still available and can be found at McAuley Fine Jewelry on Oakfield Dr. and at New Horizons, or call Watkins at 653-2466. All ornaments are $10.

Tickets may be purchased from board members, family members and friends and from the New Horizons office.

Visit www.newhorizonshomes.org for more information.