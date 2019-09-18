Enjoy a fun Florida autumn day at the Annual Fox Squirrel Corn Maze hosted by the Futch Family on their beautiful Single R Ranch in Plant City. The country fun will take place from Saturday, October 5 through Sunday, October 27. You can visit the ranch on Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Guests are asked to exit the ranch by 6 p.m.

Futch Entertainment’s Fox Squirrel Corn Maze features a corn maze, pumpkins for sale, hayrides, games and an opportunity to enjoy the great outdoors. It will have fun food and snacks and lots of yummy delights for you to enjoy. Vendors will offer pumpkin painting, butterfly experience, crafts, balloon art, handmade children’s clothing, face painting and more. This year, you can also ride a mechanical bull during the first three weekends.

Janet Futch said, “This year marks the Eighth Annual Fox Squirrel Corn Maze Agritourism Event. Visiting the ranch offers a unique experience from the everyday humdrum of the city for a beautiful day on the ranch. There is something for everyone to do and enjoy.”

Futch added, “If you are in the mood for a bit of problem solving or just plain out of the ordinary country fun, the Fox Squirrel Corn Maze is the place to be.” In addition to the maze, you can enjoy a tractor pulled hayride, pumpkin patch, family games and lots of arts and crafts vendors.

Admission to the Fox Squirrel Corn Maze is $11 plus tax for adults 18 years and older and $10 plus tax for children 3 to 17 years old. Children 2 years old and under are admitted for free. Card-carrying heroes get $2 off admission.

The admission booth accepts cash, Visa, Mastercard and Discover. Please note that the vendors accept cash only and there are no ATMs onsite.

The Single R Ranch is located at 3002 Charlie Taylor Rd. in historic Plant City. For more information on this year’s Fox Squirrel Corn Maze, please visit www.foxsquirrelcornmaze.com. Make sure to like them on Facebook at www.facebook.com/fscornmaze. You can also follow them on Twitter (fox_maze) and Instagram (foxsquirrelcornmaze).