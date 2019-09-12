A group of third grade students at Riverview’s Warren Hope Dawson Elementary have something to look forward to every month thanks to a generous local business. The 50 language arts students in Elise Raspitzi’s third grade class will receive 10 new books this school year due to a partnership with Velox Insurance.

“Research has shown that the most important thing a parent can do to prepare their child for academic success is to read with them daily. I have a very diverse classroom of learners and although many are able to make a monthly book purchase, there are some that are not,” said Raspitzi. “The generous donations from Velox Insurance will eliminate any embarrassment or negative feelings for students that simply cannot afford a new book monthly.”

According to Raspitzi, who started her first year teaching at Dawson last month, the books will be purchased from the Scholastic Book Club and the students will be able to take them home and keep them when the class is finished studying them. The first book purchased for the class was Charlotte’s Web.

“What a great gift for these children to add a piece of literature to their home libraries each month,” said Raspitzi, who had the idea to get a sponsor for her class from another teacher at the school who relies on family and friends to provide books for her students.

After deciding to ask for help with funding the new books, Raspitzi immediately thought of her neighbor, Thiago Reis, owner of Velox Insurance, whose daughter also attends Dawson.

“I feel that every child deserves an equal opportunity when it comes to learning,” said Reis, who opened his independent insurance agency seven months ago on Boyette Rd.

“When I was growing up in Brazil, a local newspaper gave me the ability to get a good education,” said Reis. “I feel that it is important to be part of a community and give back when I can. These kids are our future and deserve all that we can give them.”

Raspitzi hopes that her story will influence other businesses to check to see how they can help their local schools.

Dawson Elementary School is located at 12961 Boggy Creek Dr. in Riverview and can be reached at 442-7396.

For Velox Insurance, visit www.veloxinsurance.com or call 425-5115.