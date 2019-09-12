The public is cordially invited to attend Menton Dinner, a truly unique event honoring the 75th anniversary of the deactivation of the First Special Service Force (FSSF), better known as the ‘Devil’s Brigade.’ This special event will be taking place on Saturday, December 7 at The Regent.

Menton Dinner first took place on December 5, 1944 when members of the FSSF disbanded in Menton, France. This close-knit Canadian and American unit shared a meal that forged a deep bond of brotherhood.

“Since our nation is celebrating the 75th anniversary of many significant events that marked the turning tide of the war, we wanted the greater Tampa Bay to have the opportunity to experience a truly unique military-style event,” said David Winters, founder and president of Black Dagger Military Hunt Club, a local nonprofit organization.

Guest speaker CSM (Ret.) Rick Lamb SF, a very respected and highly decorated green beret will reveal details of this unique American and Canadian unit who fought Nazi Germany, deep behind enemy lines. Additionally, special guest Mae Krier, one of America’s original ‘Rosie the Riveters,’ will be sharing a few of her life experiences surrounding WWII.

“Celebrating one of America’s defining years during WWII would not be complete without honoring the women who worked in factories supporting the war effort,” said Winters.

Each ticket includes dinner, cigars, cocktails, music, parking and one chance at a special drawing—a framed American flag flown and jumped into the 75th Anniversary of D-Day in Normandy, France by the guest speaker. This historic flag also includes a signature of the last living Army Ranger officer to storm the beaches of Normandy on D-Day.

The flag comes with sand from Omaha beach, a commemorative D-Day coin and a certificate of authenticity. There will also be a framed original art piece of General George S. Patton, with a quote handwritten by his granddaughter, Helen Patton.

“We would like to honor as many living WWII veterans as possible,” said Winters. “If you have someone in your family that can make the dinner, we would like to have them and their spouse or caregiver as our guest.”

Black Dagger Military Hunt Club, founded in 2010, serves the community through adaptive outdoor programs for injured or wounded veterans.

The community is invited to come support this important nonprofit agency by attending Menton Dinner. Event sponsorships are also still available and needed. Ticket information can be found at www.blackdaggermhc.org/menton.

Dress for the event includes Florida business attire (dressy but not formal), WWII era uniforms, 1940s vintage attire or come dressed as a ‘Rosie’ to honor Mae and the women who fueled the war machine in the factories.

The Regent is located at 6437 Watson Rd. in Riverview. For information, email dave@blackdaggermhc.org. Black Dagger Military Hunt Club Inc. is a federal 501(c)(3) nonprofit and all donations are tax deductible.