The first-ever combined event, SouthShore Seafood & Arts Festival, will be debuting Saturday-Sunday, November 2-3 at E.G. Simmons Park in Ruskin. This family-friendly event will bring together the tasty delights of the Seafood Festival along with arts and crafts, live entertainment and so much more.

“We are excited to announce that the SouthShore Chamber of Commerce has decided to merge our spring arts festival with our fall seafood festival, creating the SouthShore Seafood & Arts Festival,” said Melanie Davis, president of the SouthShore Chamber of Commerce. “We are bringing the Ruskin Seafood Festival and the Apollo Beach Manatee Festival of the Arts together as one dynamic SouthShore event.”

Previously, the SouthShore Seafood Festival was the largest festival in Hillsborough County, attracting more than 15,000 attendees each year. Now, this new combined event is thought to draw more than 30,000 guests looking for delicious seafood vendors, amazing artists, kids’ activities as well as live musical entertainment. There will be more than 150 vendors in this new combined festival.

“We are excited to bring the community an even bigger and better festival,” said Davis. “It’s a lot of work planning these events (seven-nine months each) and this will allow us to plan our one huge event and then go back to focusing on the day-today chamber business.”

There will be so much to do and see and eat, of course, and the waterfront atmosphere is an added bonus to this venue.

There is a $2 entry fee per carload to E.G. Simmons Park. This fee is not per person—it is per carload and goes directly to Hillsborough County Parks and Recreation. Admission to the festival is $5 per adult and children under 12 years old are free. Active military are free with military ID.

Do not miss out on being part of this very first-ever combined event.

The SouthShore Seafood & Arts Festival will be held at E.G. Simmons Park, located at 2401 19th Ave. NW in Ruskin, on Saturday, November 2 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and on Sunday, November 3 from 10.am. to 5 p.m.

For information about the festival, visit www.ruskinseafoodfestival.org, email admin@southshorechamberofcommerce.org or call 645-1366.