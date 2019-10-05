VSL’s Annual Harvest Dinner & Auction

This year, GFWC Valrico Service League, Inc. (VSL) members made mats out of recycled plastic bags that were gifts to homeless in the community. Children helping on the project learned about recycling and were amazed that plastic bags we throw out could make something so helpful and liked making those in need more comfortable.

The group’s main fundraiser for the year is the 2019 Harvest Dinner & Auction to be held on Sunday, November 3 at Center Place, located at 619 Vonderburg Dr. in Brandon. Tickets are $30 and may be purchased at Center Place through Friday, October 18.

The event, sponsored by Terry Fink of State Farm Insurance and Matt Carter, realtor, of Coldwell Banker Real Estate, starts at 5 p.m., with a catered dinner at 6 p.m. and live auction at 7 p.m.

Other activities include providing food, clothing and school supplies for Title I elementary school children, Cards for the Troops participation and hosting activities for residents at a needs-based nursing home. Last year’s auction also helped VSL support ECHO, Brandon Outreach Clinic, Center Place, Family Promise of Brandon, A Kid’s Place, Seeds of Hope, Real Hope Ministry, Campo YMCA and Canine Companions, among others.

For more information, call Claudia Yake at 685-7998 or Sue Hadden at 685-6160.

New Lions Club Forming In FishHawk Ranch Area

A new Lions Club will be forming in the FishHawk Ranch area. Lions Clubs International is the world’s largest service organization, made up of nearly 1.5 million men and women in over 200 countries.

Since 1917, Lions Clubs have aided the blind and visually impaired and made a strong commitment to community service and serving youth throughout the world. Its missions include diabetes, hunger, environment and childhood cancer.

For more information about Lions Clubs International, visit www.lionsclubs.org.

Any service minded men or women over the age of 18 may join. Several informational and organizational meetings are planned in the next month. Meetings will be held at the Grace Community United Methodist Church on 5708 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. on Saturday, September 28, October 5 and October 12 from 12 Noon-1:30 p.m.

For more information and to RSVP, please email Lion Tim Foreman at tampatim@juno.com.

41st Annual BOPC (Buick Olds Pontiac Cadillac) Car Show And Swap Meet

The 41st Annual BOPC Car Show and Swap Meet with all years, makes and models of Buicks, Oldsmobiles, Pontiacs and Cadillacs will be held on Saturday, October 26 from 9:30 a.m.- 2:30 p.m. at Downtown City Park at 119 W. Park St. in Auburndale.

Visit www.oldsclubofflorida.com for the registration form and flyer.

Stepping Out Against Domestic Violence 5K Color Walk/Run

The fourth annual Stepping Out Against Domestic Violence Awareness Day 5K Color Walk/Run will be held on Saturday, October 5, benefitting Mary & Martha House. The walk will take place at the Florida State Fairgrounds on 4800 US Hwy. 301 N. in Tampa.

Parking is $8 (enter the fairgrounds at Gate 2). Registration is at 8 a.m. and the walk begins at 9 a.m. Families, beginners, children and pets (on a leash) are welcome. The cost is $30 per person.

Register online at https://runsignup.com/Race/FL/Tampa/4thAnnualSteppingOutAgainstDomesticViolenceColorRun5K.

Learn About Free Caption Phone At Sun City Hearing Loss Chapter Meeting

The Hearing Loss Association of America’s (HLAA) Sun City Center Chapter will meet on Tuesday, October, 15 at 1 p.m. at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church in the looped fellowship hall. The church is located at 1239 W. Del Webb Blvd. in Sun City Center.

CART (captioning) will be available to help guests see the words. Topic: CapTel® Caption Phones – Dana Schroeder. Learn about how you can get a free caption phone. Bring your handshakes, smiles and questions.

The meet and greet starts at 12:30 p.m. For information, email Eloise Schwarz at Eloise6376@gmail.com. Visit www.hlaascc.com.

Progressive® Insurance Tampa Boat Show® Postponed To October 25-27

Due to Hurricane Dorian, the 2019 Progressive® Insurance Tampa Boat Show® has been postponed to Friday-Sunday, October 25-27. It will remain at the Tampa Convention Center for its new October dates.

All pre-purchased tickets will be honored during the new dates. Please visit TampaBoatShow.com for more information.

Silverhawk Native American Flute Gathering And Arts And Craft Show

Dock Green Silverhawk, a longtime resident of Plant City, will host his 16th annual Silverhawk Native American Flute Gathering and Arts and Craft Show on Saturday and Sunday, October 19-20, at Withlacoochee River Park on 12449 Withlacoochee Blvd. in Dade City from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Parking and admission are free.

Experience the hauntingly beautiful voice of the Native American-style flute. Spend the weekend listening to the nonstop music of incredible flute players, singers, storytellers and Sacred Thunder Drum.

This cultural family event is open to the public. No drugs or alcohol allowed. Pets are welcome on leashes, but bring baggies to clean up. Visit silverhawkflutegathering.com or call Dock Green Silverhawk at 763-2118.

Bowling Event To Bring Awareness To Domestic Violence Benefits Metropolitan Ministries

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and a charity bowling fundraiser to benefit Metropolitan Ministries will be held on Sunday, October 20 from 2-6 p.m. at Oakfield Lanes, located at 1001 Oakfield Dr. in Brandon. Closing ceremony will be 5-6 p.m.

You may participate individually or as teams. Event sponsorship is available for individuals and businesses. People may participate by bowling and/or sponsorship.

The cost is $15 per person. For more information, email CharityEvent@SelfProtection.me or text 438-6158.

Plant Clinics At The Bloomingdale Library

The Bloomingdale Library hosts Plant Clinics on the first Wednesday of every month at 6:30 p.m. In October, the group will meet on the 2nd and the subject will be Organic Vegetable Gardening.

Attendees will learn the basics of growing vegetables with a discussion, including in-ground, raised beds and containers, planting seasons, pest and disease control and varieties that thrive in Central Florida.

The next meeting will take place on November 6 and will focus on sprouts and microgreens.

For more information, contact Richard at 393-638-3917.

Come Have Fun At New Hope United Methodist Church’s Annual Trunk Or Treat

Families are invited to join their friends and neighbors for an evening of free fun. On Sunday, October 20 from 4-6 p.m., New Hope United Methodist Church is opening up its campus for its annual Trunk or Treat, a wholesome Halloween alternative featuring decorated car trunks filled with candy and other treats. In addition, children and adults alike are welcome to enjoy complimentary grilled hot dogs and chips.

New Hope is located just north of S.R. 60 (Brandon Blvd.), at 213 N. Knights Ave., between Kings Ave. and Parsons Ave. For more information, contact the church office at 689-4161 or visit us on Facebook or online at www.findnewhope.com.