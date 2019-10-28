Holy Innocents’ Fall Whistle Stop Craft Show

Holy Innocents’ Episcopal Church is hosting its 12th annual Fall Whistle Stop Craft Show on Saturday, November 2 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. It is a fun family event with more than 70 vendors, showcasing and selling unique arts and crafts, novelties and baked goods for the fall and winter seasons.

Shop for special Christmas gifts for that hard-to-shop-for person on your list. It will be held on the church grounds at 604 N. Valrico Rd. in Valrico. Vendor spaces are still available. Register at www.hiepiscopal.org. Call 689-3130 during church hours.

New Location For Brandon Christian Women’s Connection Luncheon

The Brandon Christian Women’s Connection Luncheon is now being held at Buckhorn Country Club on the second Tuesday of the month. The luncheon will take place from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. on Tuesday, November 12 for a luncheon in honor of veterans—‘Give thanks, God, Country and Family’ together with music and an inspirational speaker.

The cost is $15. First-time guests are $10. This is a nondenominational luncheon. No membership required, but a reservation is necessary. Please call Lillie at 740-0098 to attend.

Fall Craft Fair At St. Andrew’s United Methodist Church

St. Andrew’s United Methodist Church will hold its 52nd Annual Fall Craft Fair on Saturday, October 26 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Enjoy 70+ outside vendors exhibiting unique handmade crafts. Also enjoy a bake sale, Granny’s Attic Rummage Sale and mission café in the Family Life Center as well as pick a pumpkin from the pumpkin patch.

St. Andrew’s is located at 3315 S. Bryan Rd. in Brandon. Call 689-6849 or visit SAUMC.net. Vendors are still needed.

First Presbyterian Church Of Brandon Holds Trunk Or Treat And Festival

Pumpkin Palooza is a free community event with more pumpkins than you can possibly imagine. On Sunday, October 27 from 4-6 p.m., First Presbyterian Church of Brandon will host a Trunk or Treat.

The first hour will have Trunk or Treat. The second hour will have Free Festival, including games, pumpkin decorating and more. The address is 121 Carver Ave. in Brandon. Call 689-4597 or visit https://fpcbrandon.org/events/pumpkin-palooza/.

North Brandon Family YMCA To Hold Community Trunk Or Treat

Join Halloween Family Fun at North Brandon Family YMCA on Saturday, October 26 from 5-7 p.m. in the north-facing parking lot. The event is free and open to the community. Bring your treat bag and enjoy trick-or-treating, games, snacks, baked goodies, music and more.

The Y is located at 3097 Kingsway Rd. in Seffner. For more information, email Rebecca.piatt@tampaymca.org.

Centerpoint Church Hosts Free Trunk Or Treat

Centerpoint Church will hold a free Trunk or Treat event on Saturday, October 26 from 4-6 p.m. at its North Campus at 1720 S. Saint Cloud Rd. in Valrico.

There will be pony rides, a petting zoo, food trucks, candy and more. If you want to show us your best trunk, sign-ups for trunks are open now. This year, it will be offering a $100 gift card for the best trunk, $75 for second place and $50 for third place.

You can sign up at https://centerpointfl.churchcenter.com/people/forms/72022.

Annual Food Drive To Help More Than 200 Local Families

St. Vincent de Paul’s Thanksgiving and Christmas Annual Food Drive will take place at St. Stephen Catholic Church. Over 200 local area families are serviced over the holidays.

Please bring food and gift cards in a reusable cloth bag to the St. Vincent de Paul trailer parked in front of St. Stephen Church at 10118 St. Stephen Cir. in Riverview on Sunday, November 3, or any Friday between 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. to the SVdP portable behind the Family Life Center or call 325-6440 to schedule a time.

The shopping list for each family includes: two cans of green beans; two cans of corn; two cans kidney, pinto or black beans; one can of cranberry sauce; one medium size can gravy (chicken or turkey—no glass jars); one regular size box of stuffing; one regular size box instant mashed potatoes; one can of chicken broth; one medium size can of yams; one boxed cake mix; one can of icing; one two-pound bag of rice; one box of macaroni and cheese; and a $15 grocery gift card for purchasing meat.

Flea Market

Brandon Christian Church, located at 910 Bryan Rd. in Brandon (on the corner of Bryan Rd. and Lumsden Rd.), is hosting its much-anticipated annual indoor flea market on Saturday, November 9, from 8 a.m.-to 1 p.m.

For more information, contact the church’s office at 689-4021.

Cimino Elementary School Fall Festival

The annual Fall Festival at Cimino Elementary school, located at 4329 Culbreath Rd. in Valrico, will be held on Friday, November 1 from 4-7 p.m. All are welcome to enjoy an evening of fun, games, good and live entertainment.

Tickets will be sold at the door (cash only). Children must be accompanied by an adult at all times.

Interactive Education Academy Announces Great American Teach-In

On Thursday, November 14, Interactive Education Academy (IEA) will host its annual Great American Teach-In. Students will be given the opportunity to preview careers in the fields of medicine, law, chiropractic and vocal studies. Representatives will be present from the Bantner Firm, At Last Chiropractic, Laughs for the Troops, One Blood, St. Petersburg College, Ruth Eckerd College and the St. Petersburg Opera Company.

Prior to the Great American Teach-In, IEA will also host guest speaker Scott Laviano, co-owner of YoYo Juice in Valrico, who will make a short presentation about owning a small business.

Interactive Education Academy is a private school, located at 1474 Bloomingdale Ave. in Valrico. It specializes in educating students with specific learning disabilities. Accredited through the National Independent Private Schools Association, IEA has been providing educational-based services since 2001. Whatever you need, however you learn, we are here to help.

Music Makers Free Workshops

Calling all mini musicians, ages 4-10, to attend a free workshop to learn about various instruments at Music Showcase, located at 402 Oakfield Dr. in Brandon. Join in to play, hear and learn about the guitar, violin, trumpet, drums and more.

It takes place on the second Saturday of the month. Upcoming workshops are November 9 and December 7 from 9:30-11 a.m.

Register at FAOPA.org or call 490-2787.

Nominations Now Open For 2020 Hillsborough County Women’s Hall Of Fame

The Hillsborough County Commission on the Status of Women is now accepting nominations for the 2020 Hillsborough County Women’s Hall of Fame. The Hall of Fame celebrates the achievements of Hillsborough County women who have made significant contributions in areas such as business, education, philanthropy, the military and public service to improve the lives of residents of Hillsborough County.

Nomination forms are available at https://www.hillsboroughcounty.org/en/government/boards-and-committees/a-d/cosw-hall-of-fame, or call Elizabeth Cardenas at 274-6790. Nominations are accepted until 5 p.m. on Monday, November 4.

Congregation Beth Shalom Holds Taste Of Tanakh

Taste of Tanakh on Saturday, November 2 from 10 a.m.-12 Noon. The monthly Torah study group will discuss ‘Parshat Noach.’ What Does It Mean to Be Righteous? Parshat Noach teaches us that Noah was righteous for his generation.

Jewish tradition debates whether we should look to Noah as a role model or not. Explore some of these debates and what it means to be righteous. Members and nonmembers are welcome. A light nosh will be served.

Congregation Beth Shalom also welcomes you to Sabbath on Friday at 7:30 p.m. Oneeg, nosh and mingle follows. Call 681-6547 for more information.