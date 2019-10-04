Webster’s Dictionary defines ‘uprooted’ as ‘Being pulled up by the roots’ or ‘To be displaced from a traditional habitat.’ To Alexa Schuman, ‘uprooted’ means ‘A state of movement; a movement toward a more enjoyable life.’

Schuman is a holistic health and wellness coach who lives in the FishHawk area. She is also the owner of Uprooted Wellness.

“I’m a certified integrative nutrition health coach, holistic wellness educator and plant-based cooking instructor,” Schuman said. “I absolutely love what I do. I am passionate about shifting the perspective around health and empowering women to be their best selves through mindful eating, conscious living and natural healing.”

She specializes in women’s health and helping them find balance, as well as connecting them back to their intuition. She also helps families integrate new, positive diet and lifestyle changes.

“I love supporting mothers, working together to create a balanced nourishing foundation for babies, toddlers and children, as well as involving the whole family,” Schuman said. “It’s never too early to cultivate a sense of being healthy in all areas of life. This role has allowed me to support women in optimizing their fertility, nurturing the body for a healthy pregnancy and nourishing themselves during the postpartum and early motherhood transition.”

Schuman’s journey started in 2011 when she realized there had to be a more proactive alternative to wellness than the current approach that had become normal to society.

“I believe these essential components of wellness are vital to a balanced, mindful life. That’s how Uprooted Wellness began. I look at the current state of our health and want to be a part of the solution,” Schuman said. “I offer personal health coaching, which is the best way to create successful nutrition and lifestyle modifications.”

Her programs are designed to provide education and support.

“During this time, we work through all of the aspects of wellness, navigate the world of contradictory nutrition and health advice to explore what truly works for the individual as they integrate small, gradual and sustainable changes,” Schuman said. “The most effectiveness occurs when I am able to utilize the recommendations from and partner with their physician.”

Wellness Workshops are designed to educate guests on various aspects of maintaining healthy eating habits and how to integrate this lifestyle into their own.

“Topics range from mindful eating, conscious living, everyday modifications for balance, to work-life stress reduction, movement and beyond,” Schuman said.

Visit www.uprootedwellness.com or call 454-2951.