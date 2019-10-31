NFL Player Is Fined $7,017 For Wearing ‘Man Of God’ Headband

A New Orleans Saints linebacker, Demario Davis, said he will stop wearing a ‘Man of God’ headband after being fined by the NFL. Davis wore a headband with the words ‘Man of God’ in the first three weeks of the season before the NFL noticed and fined him $7,017. League policy prohibits ‘personal messages’ on the uniform. A second violation would have resulted in a fine roughly double that amount: $14,037.

Davis is vocal about his faith. His Twitter and Instagram bios read: ‘Servant of Christ.’ He’s also the founder of the Devoted Dreamers Foundation, a faith-based organization for inner-city children. He received plenty of support on social media as well as pleas for him to continue wearing it, although he eventually decided not to do it again.

“Of course you don’t want to be fined,” Davis told the newspaper. “Nobody wants to lose money, but I think any time that the conversation about God is brought up, especially in these times, I think it’s always a positive or silver lining.”

Davis, who played college football at Arkansas State, hopes to sell ‘Man of God’ headbands to benefit a charity and/or a Christian organization.

Dashing Dish Debuted On Cornerstone Television Network

Christian Cooking Segment Host Katie Farrell is scheduled to break out of Cornerstone Television’s Real Life segment slot into a full Dashing Dish television program this fall. Dashing Dish is now a 30-minute show that premiered in October on Cornerstone Television Network.

As an author, registered nurse, wife and mom (to the two pickiest eaters on the planet), Farrell will host the Tuesday programs with a focus on tasty recipes, clean eating and faith. Viewers will discover Katie’s secrets on how to make healthy living easy, enjoyable and maintainable for life.

To view Dashing Dish, watch the live stream at www.ctvn.org/watch. For more program details, visit http://dashingdish.ctvn.org.

‘Give Your Life To Christ’ – Young Man Hugs His Brother’s Killer In Court

The brother of a man shot and killed in his own apartment by a former Dallas police officer shocked the courtroom and sparked a national debate by forgiving his brother’s killer and urging her to turn her life to Christ. The brother, Brandt Jean, then hugged the officer who had killed Botham Jean. The interaction even brought the judge to tears.

“I forgive you,” Jean said before urging the former officer to “…Give your life to Christ.”

Amber Guyger was convicted of murder and sentenced to 10 years in prison for the 2018 fatal shooting of Botham Jean. Guyger had mistakenly entered the wrong apartment and believed he was in her apartment. Brandt Jean, who is 18, took the witness stand after the sentencing and addressed Guyger.

“Each and every one of us may have done something that we’re not supposed to do,” said Jean. “If you truly are sorry—I know I can speak for myself—I forgive you. And I know if you go to God and ask Him, He will forgive you.”

As he spoke, sobbing could be heard throughout the courtroom.

Seconds later, Jean turned to Judge Tammy Kemp and asked, “Can I give her a hug? Please?”

Kemp, wiping away tears, responded, “Yes.”

Jean and Guyger hugged in front of the courtroom for nearly a minute. To see the video, visit http://abcn.ws/2puWKDl.

Brandon Lions Club Annual Luminaria Project

Each year the Brandon Lions Club conducts its Luminaria fundraising project providing the kits to neighborhoods and individuals throughout the Greater Brandon area. Luminaria Kits are constructed with white paper bags weighted down with sand and illuminated from within by a candle. They are traditionally displayed on Christmas Eve.

Each kit contains: 15 each of long-burning votive candles, candle holders, white bags and a plastic bag of sand (to use in the base of each bag).

Kits are $6.50. Orders over 15 kits will be delivered to your neighborhood.

Please call Joe Kuebler at 263-2522 to place your order or complete the Order Information Form located at www.brandonlions.org/luminary. Orders should be placed by Monday November 11. No payment is required with your order. All orders are COD and can be picked up or delivered on Saturday, December 21.

Proceeds benefit Brandon Lions Charities, a not for profit 501(c)(3) organization supporting eyesight and hearing programs, Southeastern Guide Dogs, Greater Tampa Lions Sight Fund, ECHO, Family Promise, The Outreach Clinic, Brandon High School Don Bishop Track Meet, Brandon Area Youth Soccer and other local area needs since 1954.

Foundation Christian Academy Chili Cook-Off

The second annual Chili Cook-Off will be held on Saturday, November 16 from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at Foundation Christian Academy, 3955 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. in Valrico. The Cook-Off is presented by Panther Athletic Booster Club.

This event is open to the community. Along with the chili competition, there will be live music, local vendors, a bounce house, a bake sale and a silent auction.

There are two ways to participate: Take your best shot at making chili. First, second and third place prizes will be given as well as best decorated booth prize. Team entry is $60.

If you want to come and just enjoy tasting the chili and get to vote for your favorite, the cost is $5 for a wristband.

For more information or to register, contact Leslie at 340-5815 or SK8FAMILY5@yahoo.com.

Forgotten Angels Fundraising Gala With Former NFL Player

Forgotten Angels is a nonprofit focused on providing resources and support to teens who have aged out of the foster care system and are struggling to achieve housing, education and life skills.

Arise Assembly of God will host a fundraising gala on Saturday, November 23 at 7 p.m. Former NFL Player Brian Tyms will be the keynote speaker.

For more information, email forgottenangelsfl@outlook.com or call 728-0461. More details can be found by visiting http://forgottenangelsflorida.org. Arise Assembly is located at 401 Pauls Dr. in Brandon.