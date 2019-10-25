All Pro Pastors presents a special date night for pastors and their spouses featuring dinner and a private screening of the new film, Miracle in East Texas. Actors and film producers Kevin and Sam Sorbo will be in attendance for a meet and greet and photo opportunity.

The special date night is coming to both Tampa and Lakeland. Pastors can either attend the premiere on Thursday, November 7 at 6:30 p.m. at Mission Hill Church in Tampa or on Friday, November 8 at 6:30 p.m. at New Life Assembly of God in Lakeland. With limited seating, the event is expected to sell out. Tickets are $25 per couple and are available for purchase at www.allpropastors.org under the Events tab.

Actor Kevin Sorbo is best known for his role as Hercules in the 1990s television series Hercules: The Legendary Journeys. More recently, he played the atheist professor in the Christian film God’s Not Dead (2014).

Miracle in East Texas is directed by Kevin and was inspired by true events. Described as a romantic Christian comedy, the film is set in the West during the Depression Era. Kevin portrays Doc Boyd, a shifty swindler taking advantage of well-to-do widows. His character is in cahoots with conman Dad Everett, played by John Ratzenberger, known for his role as Cliff in the television series Cheers. Sam Sorbo gives life to the character Flora May Simms, a widow who encounters the dubious pair.

“We’re (All Pro Pastors) just happy, as a ministry, to invite pastors and spouses for a fun date night with a dinner and a movie,” said Paul Pickern, founder of All Pro Pastors. “This ministry has been blessed by God to bring pastors together to help align the Kingdom.”

Pickern, a Plant City resident and pastor, officially founded All Pro Pastors in 2009. The international ministry is dedicated to caring for pastors through encouragement and prayer. Pastors throughout the world gather weekly at ‘Champion Tables,’ where they can ‘take off the pastor title’ and relate with others walking similar paths.

Pickern concluded, “God said early on, ‘save the shepherds’ and by the grace of God that’s what we’ve been doing. With these different events, we want to be a blessing, but we also want these events to have some substance to it. Kevin and Sam’s movie is well done with Jesus all through it—where you can get the gospel and still have a good laugh.”

For more information, visit the All Pro Pastors’ website. More details on Miracle in East Texas can found at www.miracleineasttexas.com.