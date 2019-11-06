Campo YMCA Focuses On Keeping All Ages Active And Engaged

The Campo Family YMCA is pleased to welcome Angela Fulgieri as its new program director of senior health and well-being. In this role, Fulgieri will work with the community’s ever-expanding active older adult population, helping grow current offerings while also developing new and innovative senior programming.

Angela brings with her a wealth of experience having served as the wellness experience director for the Plant City Family YMCA for the past two years. Her time at the Plant City Y resulted in new community partnerships, increased member retention and expanded personal training. Prior to that, Angela began working for the Tampa Metropolitan Area YMCA years ago as a Welcome Center representative, group exercise instructor and wellness coordinator.

“As we age, it is increasingly important to stay active and exercise regularly,” said Fulgieri. “From group exercise and pickleball to potlucks and chronic disease prevention, the Y is committed to providing fundamental health and social activities that contribute to older adults living a healthier and more fulfilling life.”

She will work with the YMCA of the USA and institutional experts to develop an overarching strategy to serve the local senior population. With Fulgieri onboard, the Campo Y team is eager to expand its positive impact in the Greater Brandon community.

Dove Interior Owners Participate In Stephen Siller Tunnel To Towers 5K

Each year, Dove Interiors Carpet One participates in the Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers 5K in New York City, supporting and bringing awareness to this cause.

The race retraces the steps of Stephen Siller, a FDNY fireman who was off the day the call came in on 9/11. Stephen put on his 60 pounds of gear and ran through the Brooklyn Battery Tunnel to the Twin Towers, where he and his entire battalion perished that day.

This foundation builds smart homes for our catastrophically wounded veterans, first responders and their families.

Joan and Kim, mother and daughter owners of Dove Interiors, joined the race in New York City on September 29.

Dove Interiors Carpet One will be participating in the local Clearwater 5K on Saturday, November 2 as well. Anyone wanting to participate should go to 2019 Tunnel to Towers Clearwater to register.

Dove Interiors remodeled its showroom at the end of last year and decided, rather than sell a container full of its office furniture, to donate all of it to the Mary & Martha House.

Troy Plastic Surgery New To FishHawk Area

Troy Plastic Surgery’s mission is to offer concierge cosmetic surgery. Dr. Jared Troy is a board-certified plastic surgeon looking to help patients look and feel their best. “We strive to understand patients’ goals and come up with the best plan to get them there.”

Its philosophy is based on patient specific treatments that are performed at the highest level by Dr. Troy.

Troy Plastic Surgery offers cosmetic surgery—facelifts, eyelid lifts, neck lifts, breast augmentations, breast lifts, breast reductions, liposuctions and tummy tucks, as well as injectable treatments like Botox and fillers/Juvederm.

Hours are Monday to Saturday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Consultings and patient visits are Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Troy Plastic Surgery is located at 5470 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. in Lithia. For more information, call 675-9181 or visit drtroymd.com.

Blu Indigo Spa Celebrates First-Year Anniversary

Blu Indigo Spa is celebrating one year in business by offering elite spa services to their customers. It offers a full line of upscale spa services such as manicures, pedicures, facials, massages and waxing.

Blu Indigo Spa is located at 3339 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. in Valrico in the Sprouts Market plaza. For more information, visit bluindigospa.com or make an appointment by calling 651-3258.

Gift And Wine Fair Benefits C.A.R.E.

The Critter Adoption and Rescue Effort in Ruskin is holding its first Annual Gift and Wine Fair Saturday, November 16 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Southshore Falls ballroom in Apollo Beach.

Shoppers are asked to donate $10 for entry and all proceeds from the event will support the shelter. The first 50 shoppers will get a free shopping bag to carry the gifts purchased from 30 or more vendors, which will include jewelry, glass art, sports photographs, pet items, skin care and other gift items.

There will also be raffles, a 50/50 and a wine pull. Shop early for the holidays and support your local shelter. Call Penny Smith at 645-2273.

Latitudes Tours Celebrates One Year

Latitudes Tours celebrated one year on October 20. It offers guided ecotours and sunset cruises which are perfect for all ages. The captain and naturalist are expert guides who will take you on an exploration of the Little Manatee River and a nearby nature preserve.

Owner and Managing Direct Nancy Lopez said, “We’ve had a phenomenal response from the moment we opened. We are especially appreciative of the local support. We even have a number of repeat customers who bring their visiting family.”

While onboard, you will encounter various local and migratory birds, dolphin pods, manatees, rays and more while hearing about the rich history of the area. The 36’ tour boat offers covered/cushioned seating and onboard restroom. Optional meal and drinks are available on each cruise. Reservations are required.

Latitudes Tours is located at 580 Bahia Beach Blvd. in Ruskin. For more information, call 641-1311, email Info@latitudestours.com or visit www.latitudestours.com.

Twin Creeks Teams Up With Legacy Healthcare Services

Twin Creeks teams up with Legacy Healthcare Services to provide in-house therapy for residents. Legacy Healthcare provides contracted, outpatient-skilled, nursing care to 12 states and it is new to Florida. Its mission is to enhance the quality of life for their residents.

It provides on-site physical, occupational and speech therapy and specialized programs including low vision program and a continence care plan. The rehab director is a certified occupational therapy assistant and is accompanied by a full-time physical therapy assistant. They have almost 30 years of combined experience. Legacy Healthcare has already established a great rapport with the Twin Creeks residents and is considered family.

Legacy has already made an amazing impact on the residents’ lives with teaching exercise classes, joining in the happy hour fun and increasing mobility.

Twin Creeks is happy to add Legacy to the list of onsite services provided for residents. Other services provided are physician services, including general practice, dental, podiatry and dermatology, counseling services, home health, lab and X-ray services and a 24-hour on-site nurse.

Twin Creeks is located at 13470 Boyette Rd. in Riverview. Visit www.twincreeksretire.com.

New Doctor At Back To Wellness Chiropractic Practice

Back To Wellness Chiropractic would like to formally introduce its newest doctor, Dr. Austin Williams, to the practice. Dr. Williams has been practicing there for several months now, and patients love him.

He is a Florida native with a passion for healthcare and an undeniable devotion to his patients’ well-being. Upon completing his bachelor’s degree at The University of Florida, Dr. Williams attended National University of Health Sciences to complete his doctoral degree, from which he graduated magna cum laude.

When he is not in the office, Dr. Williams enjoys watching and attending sporting events, going to the beach and spending time with his family. Whether it’s for wellness care, disc bulges/herniations or injuries sustained from a motor vehicle accident, Dr. Williams would love to meet with you and help address any health concerns you might have.

Back To Wellness Chiropractic is located at 409 W. Bloomingdale Ave. in Brandon. Call 685-7577 or visit www.bk2w.com.